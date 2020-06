President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday received the news of the death of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Africa, Dr Taiye Olusola Abe, aged 65.

In his condolence message signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari sympathizes with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased, urging them to take heart, and praying that God will comfort them at this time of sorrow.

