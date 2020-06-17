News

Thunderstorm Kills Three FRSC Officers in Ogun

Eric 1 day ago
0 26 Less than a minute

Thunderstorm on Wednesday killed three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps attached to the Ogun State Sector Command.

The officials were allegedly struck to death at their office located at the Old Ilese Tollgate in the Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred around 10am today when the affected FRSC officials were planning for the early morning parade.

It was gathered that there were over 10 officials at the scene of the incident when the thunderstorm struck.

She said, “So, we were informed. But, my sector commander has just gone there to find out what really happened.

“I cannot give any report until when he comes back to give us details of what really happened.”

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Dino Melaye Returns, Says ‘I Spent 11 Hours in the Wilderness’

July 27, 2018

FG Files Suit to Seize Ekweremadu’s 22 Abuja, US, Dubai Houses

March 22, 2018

BREAKING: Ayade orders ex-commissioners, other aides to surrender official vehicles within 78 hours

June 3, 2019

Kogi INEC Fixes Date for Dino Melaye’s Recall Process

March 21, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: