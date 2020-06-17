Non-Travellers Won’t Be Allowed at Airports on Resumption of Services – FAAN

Ahead of the resumption of commercial flights in the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has advised non-travellers to stay away from airports in the country.

It also enjoined persons coming to pick up arriving passengers to remain in their cars until passengers exit airports’ entrances.

The Authority made this known on Wednesday as part of the new protocols for the restart of flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing via Twitter, it wrote, “Non-travelling passengers will not be allowed into the Airport Terminal Buildings. People coming to pick up arriving passengers are advised to remain in their cars until passengers exit the gate. Stay safe.”

FAAN also urged travellers to wear face masks, maintain two metres distance from each other while also advising them to arrive at airports at least three hours before flights to ensure proper checks.

