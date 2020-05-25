Healthcare

COVID-19: WHO Suspends Trial of Hydroxychloroquine over Safety Concerns

Eric 1 day ago
0 2 Less than a minute

The World Health Organisation said Monday that it had “temporarily” suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 being carried out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure.

The decision came after the publication last week of a study in the Lancet indicating that the using the drug on COVID-19 patients could increase their likelihood of dying, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, adding that the WHO-backed trials had been “suspended while the safety is reviewed.”

Eric

Related Articles

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms Five New Cases in Abuja, Lagos, Edo

March 23, 2020

45 Nigerians Recover from COVID-19 Within Seven Days As Confirmed Cases Climb to 323

April 13, 2020

Nigeria COVID-19 Cases Hit 3, 912, with 386 New Infections

3 weeks ago

Court ‘Halts’ Impeachment Move Against Imo Deputy Governor

July 13, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: