Nigeria Confirmss 338 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 5,959

Nigeria has recorded 338 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 5,959.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Sunday.

Six patients died of coronavirus-related complications in the last 24 hours in Nigeria.

Data obtained from the NCDC’s website showed that there are 4,183 active cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The centre said, “On the 17th of May 2020, 338 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 5959 cases have been confirmed, 1594 cases have been discharged and 182 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 338 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(177), Kano(64), FCT(21), Rivers(16), Plateau(14), Oyo(11), Katsina(9), Jigawa(4), Kaduna(4), Abia(3), Bauchi(3), Borno(3),Gombe(2), Akwa Ibom(2), Delta(2), Ondo(1), Kebbi(1), Sokoto(1).”

The Punch

