Nigeria Records 288 New Cases of Coronavirus, Total Now 5,445

Nigeria has recorded 288 cases of COVID-19, the highest daily figure for the week.

Four people also died from the virus on Friday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Friday’s figure, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 5,445 from 5,162 reported on Thursday evening.

The public health agency in a tweet Friday night said the new cases were reported in 15 states. These are Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Borno, Ogun, Kano, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Ekiti. Oyo, Delta, Bauchi, Kwara and Edo states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

Lagos State remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria and it also reported the highest infection for Friday.

“Till date, 5, 445 cases have been confirmed, 1, 320 cases have been discharged and 171 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.

The details of the 288 new cases are as follows: Lagos – 179, Kaduna – 20, Katsina – 15, Jigawa – 15, Borno – 13, Ogun – 11, Kano – 8, FCT – 7, Niger – 4, Ekiti – 4, Oyo – 3, Delta – 3, Bauchi – 3, Kwara – 2 and Edo – 1.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 5,445 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 3,955 cases are still active, 1,320 have recovered and have been discharged, and 171 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 5,445 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 2, 278 cases, followed by Kano – 761, FCT – 386, Katsina – 239, Bauchi – 210, Borno – 204, Jigawa – 191, Ogun – 145, Kaduna – 130, Gombe – 124, Sokoto – 112, Edo – 93, Zamfara – 73, Oyo – 76,Kwara – 58, Osun – 42, Rivers – 33, Yobe – 32, Kebbi – 31, Nasarawa – 29, Plateau – 25,Delta – 25, Adamawa – 21, Ondo – 19, Taraba – 17, Akwa Ibom – 17, Ekiti – 15, Enugu – 12, Niger – 14, Ebonyi – 9, Imo – 7, Bayelsa – 6, Benue – 4, Anambra – 2 and Abia – 2.

