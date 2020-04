Kwankwaso Writes Buhari, Says COVID-19, Not Malaria Killing People in Kano

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has alleged that COVID-19 is responsible for the deaths of senior citizens in the state.

He said this in a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari, a copy of which was obtained via his Twitter handle.

A copy of the letter was also shared by the Personal Assistant to the President, Bashir Ahmad, who accused Kwankwaso of playing politics with COVID-19.

