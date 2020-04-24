Ebele the Flutist Launches New AllTalk YouTube Page, LetsTalkWithEbele

Foremost flutist, Ebele, has added yet another feather to her unending world of entertainment. This is a rated talk show programme on You Tube, called LetsTalkWithEbele. The programme is designed to feature known celebrities who are engaged in on holds barred interview where they discuss the secrets of their achievements as well as those things they have in store for the society.

Below is the link to the channel and new video;

#LetsTalkWithEbele is a Talk Show programme with Host; Ebele The Flutist. Ebele The Flutist is the Nigeria Foremost Female Flutist who has been recognized and honoured for her numerous performances, as well as hard work in training other interested persons in music. She’s also a Personal Development Coach and has helped a lot of young individuals to pursue their passion.

In a bid to affect and positively influence people, Ebele has unveiled her new brand, better known as ‘Ebele’s World’ which aggregates all of her abilities including Talk Show, Health, Fitness, Beauty and Style.

