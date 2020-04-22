Remembering Dagrin 10 Years After

Dagrin was born on October 21, 1987 as Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun. He was an award-winning rapper from Ogun State, Nigeria.

Popularly known as Dagrin, the late rapper attended Meiran Community Primary School, Roseille Nursery and Primary School, Meiran Community High School and Egbado College.

His style of rapping incorporated Yoruba, English and Pidgin English for which he gained prominence before his tragic death on 22 April 2010. The accident that claimed his life happened in the early hours of April 14, 2010. His car collided with a stationary trailer (heavy-duty vehicle) in front of Alakara Police Station, off Agege Motor Road, Mushin, Lagos. His car, Nissan Maxima, was a 2008 model and carried the number plate, DAGRIN 03. He was 22 years old when he died in a car accident. His father’s speech at the candlelight ceremony was the rap he did to the song he was featured in by YQ, titled: ‘Efimile’

He left a legacy that continues to make him a celebrated person. In 2010 he was nominated for the Nigerian Entertainment Awards for Best Album (C.E.O.), Hottest Single “Pon Pon Pon”, Best Rap Act and Best Collaboration with vocals. His album C.E.O. (Chief executive Omota English: Chief Executive Gangster) won the Hip hop World Award 2010 for Best Rap Album. From it came the singles “Pon Pon Pon”, and “Kondo”. Dagrin worked with other Nigerian artists such as Y.Q, 9ice, M.I, Iceberg Slim, Omobaba, Terry G, Code, MISTAR DOLLAR, TMD entertainment, Omowumi, Chuddy K, Bigiano, and Konga. He associated with music producers like Sossick, Dr Frabz, Sheyman, Frenzy and 02.

A film of his life entitled Ghetto Dreamz was released in April 2011 with the film starring Trybson Dudukoko and Doris Simeon-Ademinokan as his girlfriend. Dagrin’s single “Pon Pon Pon” has some cultural significance, it talks about the life style in Lagos, Agege, Ifewara, Mushin, Ikeja, Surulere, Isale Eko, and many other parts of southwestern Nigeria where life in the slums mixes up with life in the affluent cities and parts of Lagos Nigeria. His songs touch upon ethnicity, pride, while surviving the streets of Lagos and a hint of criticism elderly people hurls against bad behaviour.

