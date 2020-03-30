Featured

Lagos Discharges Five More Coronavirus Patients

Eric
The Lagos State Government has discharged five patients who have been receiving treatment for coronavirus disease at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The survivors are four males and one female, bringing the total number of survivors from the cnetre to eight.

The survivors were quarantined and treated at the isolation centre for two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known via his Twitter handle on Monday.

He tweeted, “I am excited to announce some positive news ahead of our lockdown.

“We have just discharged five formerly positive #COVID19 patients from our Infectious Disease Hospital after treatment and multiple testing by our specialists. Congratulations to the healthcare team and the patients.”

Sanwo-Olu reassured Nigerians that the government was doing all within its powers to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

“Five of our citizens in the isolation centre who regained full recovery is another pointer to us that with a concerted effort, we can defeat the coronavirus in Lagos and Nigeria,” he added.

