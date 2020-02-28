28 Contacts Quarantined, Firm Shut in Ogun over Coronavirus

Following the incident of Coronavirus recorded in Ogun State, the state government says 28 people who had contact with the Italian victim of the disease have been identified and quarantined.

The government also said the firm where the victim visited in Ewekoro has been shut down.

The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this, on Friday, while addressing newsmen on the update of the Coronavirus incident in the state.

The governor said efforts were on to identify more contacts to curb the spread of the disease.

Abiodun said, “The particular company in question has been practically shut down and they have set up two isolation centres within the premises.

“They have identified all those that have been in contact with this index, totalling about 28. All those 28 people have been quarantined.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Tomi Coker, said the victim, whose name was not given, fell ill in a cement company in Ewekoro, where he visited for a business engagement from Italy.

Coker while explaining how the 44-year-old Italian victim entered the state said, “In the last 12 hours, the first case of the chronic virus has been identified in Nigeria and the individual was visiting Ogun State.

“The individual is of Italian origin and he is a consultant to the Lafarge, Ewekoro factory.”

The Punch

