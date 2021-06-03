Featured

Nigeria, a Land Flowing with Bitterness and Sadness – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Nigeria as a country presently dripping in bitterness and sadness.

The former president argued that even though the country is destined to be a land flowing with milk and honey, bad leadership has made it unachievable.

He said this on Thursday while getting presented with a book titled, ‘The Man, The General and The President,’ authored by Femmy Carrena, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo said, “My prayer is that all of us will have something to contribute to making this country what God has created it to be – a land flowing with milk and honey.

“Right now, it is a land flowing with bitterness and sadness, that is not what God wants this country to be.

“We must change the narrative, we must talk to ourselves in the civilised language.

“There is nowhere you go in this country that you will not see geniuses in any section of the country. So, why should we look down on ourselves?”

