Sunday Igboho Exclusive ” I Have Never Met Ojudu…My Relationship With Tinubu

By Michael Effiong

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho has revealed that he does not agree with the resolution taken by Nigeria Governors yesterday, insisting that he will continue to agitate that all Fulani herdsmen must leave Yorubaland

In an exclusive Interview with The Boss Publisher, Dele Momodu on instagram Live, Sunday Igboho said he was moved to take action by the complaints of members of the Communities in Oyo State who have suffered for many years.

” I took it upon myself to do this because ot was obvious that the government were incapable of securing us, so we had to do something to secure ourselves.

Speaking in Yoruba, he described how he went on a peace mission to the Seriki because he was informed that the Fulani attacks will not end until the Seriki, as their leader, is involved.

He said he had to pass through three check points and stated that the Seriki instead of receiving him had called the Divisional Crime Officer.and was speaking on the phone.

He revealed that two people in the Seriki’s home drew guns and one even shot into the air. He said it was the attitude of the men and the Seriki that made him issue the ultimatum.

He said that it became clear to him that the Seriki and his people were not moved by the Communities’ pain which included kidnapping, killing, rape and inability to go to their farms.

He revealed that his visit to Igboho after the ultimatum was deviod of any violence.

According to him ” I only went to the town to address the people, soldiers were even there when I came and when I left. It was later I heard that houses and properties were burnt.

On an article written by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, he swore that he had not met Ojudu in his life. He branded the Senator as a liar and challenged him bto swear publicly to test the veracity of his story.

Speaking about his relationship with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Igboho stated that it was his political father, former Governor Rasheed Ladoja that brokered his meeting with the APC National Leader.

According to him ” I met Tinubu and this is how it happened. It was the election in Ondo and Ladoja asked me to go and see him. He said that I should ensure I listen to whatever Tinubu had to say. It was Tinubu who called me himself and invited me to his house on Bourdilion Road, Ikoyi.

” When I go there, he said I should not get involved with the Ondo election, reminding me how the PDP, that I was going to work for, had disgraced my godfather Ladoja. What he said made sense and as I was leaving, he gave me N2million Naira to fuel my cars. That was all!

” No politician has given even N5million before:

Asked how he made money considering his big houses and exotic cars, Igboho replied that he has a thriving an Auto business

He said he used to bring cars from Cotonou later America, Canada and Europe. In his words ” No politician made me. Let anyone come out now and prove me wrong. I did not make money from politics.

Igboho who said he grew up in Modakeke and left following the outbreak of the Ife/ Modakeke communal clash, said he trained as an auto mechanic and was on his own before relocating to Ibadan.

He also said he has a good working relationship with Iba Gani Adams stating that his struggle is for all Yorubas.

