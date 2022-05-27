Headline
Dele Momodu: The Bridge Between the North and South
By Eric Elezuo
As delegates troop out to decide who flies the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the 2023 presidential election, a few things, without a doubt, will be uppermost on their minds. The delegates, among many factors, will consider the aspirant whose pedigree transcends money politics; someone, who is not just thriving on grandiloquence, but has seasoned himself in personal development devoid of government funds. Someone who established stardom from scratch to bloom, someone who has international connections, someone who is at home with the leading lights of entertainment and the corporate world without being a government official. Someone who has a second address, apologies to former Governor Donald Duke.
Without mincing, there are not two of such aspirants in the race. There is just one; he is the passionate journalist, and philanthropist par excellence, Aare Dele Momodu. He is one, who, if today’s votes are cast based on track record, he would sweep the stakes.
It is not hard to imagine the kind of person Aare Dele Momodu is. One needs not come close to him to feel the impact of his human nature and philanthropic open-handedness. His expressed love for the country Nigeria has been proven in many fora, not just in his regular write-ups but also in tangible situations, which has endeared him to the hearts of not a few countrymen across the six geo-political zones and the Diaspora.
Of course, he has travelled to over 60 countries of the world, and is equipped with experiences derived therein.
Once he was asked why he wants to be be president. He revealed among other things thus:
“The atmosphere in Nigeria now is so fouled up that nobody believes in Nigeria. The few people that have money would rather take it elsewhere to invest. For me, the first thing is to make sure that we have a star-studded cabinet of people of ideas. Everywhere in the world – even you will see that in America, they take their debates to one campus or another unlike Nigeria where you have to go to Transcorp building or the best hotel. No, the reason is because the intellectual pace of a country is what determines how serious you are. You must seek help from your brightest brains, and we have them everywhere. Go and get a good team. At Ovation, when we started in 1996, they told us it would not survive six months. But we made a promise that we would do it. What has sustained us is the fact that we were able to get a good team. We maintained a good team; we got the best filters; we got the best printers; the best cargo company. The next president of Nigeria must be the CEO of Nigeria, and must be a Brand manager. Nigeria needs rebranding. That’s what hope means. If you don’t have a leader who knows how to manage people and resources, then you just go and bring politicians. Then they will come and share all the portfolios. Then you cry for another three four years, and then they come again for the same process.”
Contesting the ticket to be president under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Momodu, a celebrated journalist versed in both celebrity and general, has proven both in words and body language that he is the aspirant to beat across all party structures.
Beginning from the tail-end of 2021 when he threw his hat in the ring to contest the presidential election, Momodu has left no one in doubt that he has a lot of aces in his sleeves to make this country the better place.
He has showed that wrestling the ticket from some so-called political heavyweights and juggernauts in the party is a matter of sincerity, knowing that Nigerians are no longer interested in the old order, but are totally out for the real change.
In his statement declaring his intention to run for president, Momodu said
“Thanks for giving me the opportunity to present this epoch-making letter at very short notice. It is a palpable demonstration of your intellectual discipline, simplicity and cosmopolitan worldview, and our party is fortunate to have such a serious academic and patriot as our Chairman at this momentous period in the life of our troubled country. May God help you to lead us from glory to glory.
“In the last few days, there have been widespread speculations about my Presidential bid for second time. I have been greatly humbled by the excitement already generated which reminds me of how it was 29 years ago when your good friend and my own adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola, threw his hat in the ring, it is very obvious that Nigerians are eager to restore that promise of hope and the accompanying peace and joy that we lost.
“The time has come for full reconciliation and forgiveness and a closure of our ugly past. Nigeria urgently requires a reset and a total redirection. With this letter. Sir, I wish to humbly put the speculations to rest by coming to you with every sense of purpose and responsibility
“After consultations with my family, friends and some stakeholders, I have arrived at the decision to contest the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of our great party. PDP, if selected as the Party’s candidate. 1 hasten to add that this is my personal decision, although I have received advice, encouragement and support from diverse quarters since I started my consultations.
“I therefore offer myself to the POP as the best aspirant to turn the fortunes of our esteemed party and our well endowed country around. In this regard, and with a deep sense of humility and profound respect, I urge the Party not to consider picking its candidate based on the usual considerations which had spectacularly failed our country in the past. The mood of the teeming youths, and indeed every patriotic Nigerian, who we need to come out en masse to vote for our party, aligns with this view.
“It is for this reason, that I invite our great party, PDP, to accept that it must search for a veritable flag bearer with the requisite leadership and visionary qualities that Nigerians now earnestly yearn for.
“I’m convinced that the time has come to seriously challenge and dislodge these politicians who have held our country to ransom by kidnapping, hijacking and destroying the future of our younger generation and generations yet unborn. I’m better prepared now than at the time of my first foray into the fray in 2011, and I am fully ready and certainly capable for the onerous tasks and responsibilities ahead.
“I wish to place on record my firm praise and commitment not to be harassed, bullied or intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with leads of cash fraudulently and illegally filched and taken from the Nigerian people.
“I’m proud to follow in the best traditions of my mentor, Chief Moshood Abiola, who had wanted to banish poverty in our land, but was disastrously disallowed from achieving this laudable objective. Nigeria has paid a heavy price and penalty in the last 29 years and suffered untold agony and indignity as a result of that tragic misadventure.
“Nigeria deserves much better than where we are now, and my appeal to fellow Nigerians is that we should collectively rescue our dear country from the suffocating claws of slave masters, overlords and tyrants. I vociferously and vehemently reject any suggestion that Nigerians should continue to tread this dangerous path The die is cast, and we mast regain and take back our country! I totally and unequivocally commit and dedicate myself to this cause.
“So help me God.”
Ever since this declaration, Momodu has demonstrated his capacity to handle the country’s numerous challenges by building bridges across various divides, which has always been his stock and trade. Since January till date, Momodu has transverse the length and breadth of the nation, renewing friendships and creating new ones. So far, his presence has been felt in every facet of human capacity development, communities and nooks and crannies including the traditional and political institutions in Edo State, his home state, Osun State, Kaduna State, where he met the controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi; Enugu State, Borno and Kwara among others.
His agility at 62, is amazing. He has youth on his side as well the much sought after international connection at his beck and call. Everyone agrees that Dele Momodu is the man that should be president noting that he has what it takes to take Nigeria out of its present quagmire.
Momodu has said that God himself specifically preserved him for the purpose of becoming Nigeria’s president at this time.
Born Ayòbámidélé Àbáyòmí Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu on May 16, 1960, exactly 62 years ago, Chief Dele Momodu as he is known in the business circle, and Bob Dee, in the social stage, is by every standard a man who is diligent in his business. And it is no wonder that he has not only stood before kings, he had and continues to dine with kings. There is practically no influential person that Dele Momodu does not know across the length and breadth of Nigeria, Africa and on the inter-continental stage. He is that large!
Most men who had gone far in life are products of instructions well taken, and among such rare breeds is the man who has grown in leaps and bounds to become Chairman/CEO of Ovation Media Group, and creating a media company with arms such as Ovation International, a magazine that has given publicity to people from all over the world, and reflected the best and brightest in Africa; Ovation TV and The Boss Newspaper online, which he officially launched in 2015.
By every standard a rare breed, Momodu is many things in one; journalist/publisher, businessman, philanthropist, actor, politician and motivational speaker. Among all these he considers himself simply as a reporter, and even with a retinue of seasoned staff still ventures into the field to scoop exclusives. Those who have referred to him as a workaholic are not far from the truth. Even he, himself has an oft quoted line thus “those who come from poor background cannot afford to sleep too much”.
A beacon of the Momodu family, Dele, the last of three siblings, was ‘privileged’ to lose his father at the age of 13, and was therefore sentenced to the complete tutelage of his mother, and sometimes relatives.
His mother became practically his mentor, teacher and soulmate until she passed away on May 18, 2007, two days after Dele’s 47th birthday. According to him, one of the many morals his mother, whom he revered next to God, taught him, is never to despair even when times are tough. Even in her near poverty state, Dele maintained that ‘she didn’t give up on me.’
The accomplished journalist, whose first name was derived from Ayobamidele, meaning “my joy has followed me home”, is a proud 1982 graduate of the University of Ife, (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) where he obtained a degree in Yoruba Language, and followed it up in 1988 with a master’s degree in English Literature.
He kicked off his professional career as a lecturer at the Oyo State College of Arts and Science in Ile-Ife, between 1982 and 1983 while serving as a corps member. He went on to become the private secretary to the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Akin Omoboriowo, a position he held from 1983 till 1985. In 1986, he was elevated to serve the Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II, managing his Motel Royal Limited.
A genuine seeker of academic knowledge, Momodu resigned soonest and pursued a post-graduate degree in English Literature. It was during this time that his multi-tasking ability was brought to the fore as started contributing articles to popular brands likes The Guardian, Sunday Tribune and others.
Momodu is not a stranger to awards and honours as he has received hundreds for his work in the world of business, politics, literature, the music industry as well as the fashion industry. On July 30, 2016, Dele was awarded with an honorary doctorate degree (PhD) from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana, earning him the title “Doctor of Humane Letters”.
A fiery and fearless writer, Dele has for years been writing a weekly column, Pendulum, published every Saturday on the back page of Thisday newspaper, which he piloted as the founding editor, and TheBoss Newspaper. The articles have been compiled into two volumes of a must read books titled ‘Pendulum: The Writings of Dele Momodu’, and was launched in July 2018.
Momodu’s articles are noted for highlighting issues in Nigeria, as well as ‘discussing popular topics, current events and famous people, often in a polemic style’. He has used this means to bring about fundamental changes in national and world politics. His down to earth analysis in his write-ups has made it possible for him to remain neutral and factual at all times, thereby keeping no enemies. He gave Buhari his support through Pendulum and renounced his support through the same means when he realised the President has failed in steering the country to greatness as earlier envisaged.
In May 1988, Momodu’s journalism journey began when he was employed as Staff Writer with African Concord magazine, owned by late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola. he did not just blend with the job, he blended with Chief Abiola, who became the epicentre of his new life philosophy. He highly highlighted this era when he celebrated his ’30 years of living and working in Lagos in 2018. The two part volumes were published in The Boss Newspapers.
A year later, he was transferred to Weekend Concord as a pioneer staff. He wrote the first cover story for the paper in March 1989. He also contributed to other publications such as the National Concord, Sunday Concord, Business Concord and the Yoruba newspaper Isokan. In May 1989, he became Literary Editor, and within six months, he became News Editor of the Weekend Concord. His rise was meteoritic. He held a promise of a class beater, and didn’t disappoint.
Among the many firsts Momodu later came to be known with is becoming the highest paid editor in Nigeria when between May 1990 and September 1991, he edited May Ellen Ezekiel’s celebrity magazine, Classique.
On resigning from Classique, he ventured into business, becoming Wonderloaf distributor, owned by his mentor, Chief Moshood Abiola. Afterwards, he started a public relations outfit, Celebrities-Goodwill Limited, which managed the accounts of Chief Moshood Abiola, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Mr. Hakeem Bello-Osagie and other distinguished Nigerians. Dele started from the beginning to snudge close to the best of citizens. It wasn’t therefore a surprise that even at his 30th birthday, the guest list was eye popping, and has kept improving ever since.
In 1993, Momodu came face to face with politics and its intrigues when he joined the Moshood Abiola Presidential Campaign Organization. After much efforts, Presidential election held on June 12, 1993 was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida. There and then, he witnessed barefaced political persecution, enjoying the first bitter taste of a junta regime and its jackboot.
Much as he was severely punished by the reigning dictatorship for his pro-democratic views, he remained undeterred. He was to be arrested again in 1995 and charged with treason by the government of Sani Abacha. Momodu was accused of being one of the brains behind the pirate radio station, Radio Freedom (later Radio Kudirat), after the cold-blooded murder of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola. Momodu managed to escape disguised as a farmer through the Seme border into Cotonou, in Benin Republic, from where he fled to Togo, Ghana and eventually to the United Kingdom. For three agonising years, he could not re-enter his homeland, Nigeria. This is one story he has told repeatedly.
In 2011, Momodu ventured deeper into the murky waters of politics when he contested for the presidency. The graphic details of that era of his life is captured in the book ‘Fighting Lions’ by Ohimai Amaize.
In the runoff to the primary election, Momodu has done practically what no aspirant has done yet, and remains the leader of the pack as far as the men and women who want to be president are concerned. We are talking about a Dele, who has related and interacted with presidents and leaders of opinion even as a regular citizen.
It is not hard to imagine what impact he will therefore, make with the instrumentality of the presidency.
Momodu: A Revelation of Sheer Doggedness and Intense Passion
Below is a full detail of the interview Momodu granted a team of Arise TV correspondents, comprising Reuben Abati, Oseni Rufai and Tundun Abiola, where he categorically declared his intention, and the reasons propelling his ambition. Enjoy:
ARISE: As Nigerian political parties and politicians prepare to go head to head in 2023 general elections, more and more aspirants are beginning to declare their intentions to contest for the presidency. One of such hopefuls is Chief Dele Momodu; veteran journalist, popular newspaper columnist, businessman turned politician and publisher of Ovation International and the online newspaper, The Boss. But this will not be Momodu’s first attempt at the presidency. In 2011, he made an unsuccessful bid for the post on the platform of the National Conscience Party (NCP). This time around, Momodu has joined the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party where he intends to participate in a hard fought contest to secure the ticket of the main opposition party. Now, he is joining us in the studio to tell us why he wants to become Nigeria’s president, and how he intends to secure victory during the PDP’s presidential primaries; Chief Dele Momodu, CEO/Publisher, Ovation International and The Boss Newspaper. Good morning Bob Dee, as he is popularly known.
MOMODU: Dr. Reuben Abati Ph.D. Thank you for declaring for me. You see Reuben has virtually made a declaration on my behalf. Thank you. And since you want me to declare so I might as well declare right here. Let me say that I am very ready. I always tell people that it is impossible for you to be the president of a country as big, as diverse, as complex and complicated as Nigeria if you did not prepare for it. Most of the people we have as politicians never prepared for anything. All they prepare for is the next election; what are we going to, how are we going to do it, how are we going to rig. But I can tell you that I have followed the template of my adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola; I studied him as a book. I can do a Ph.D on it, and I can see that the reason we are in this mess is that you have leaders who are not accomplished. All over the world; it is not about your age; it is not about tribe or religion; it is about your personal accomplishment. And where you have leaders whose accomplishments you cannot understand; you cannot verify then you are going to have problems. So for me, I tired of just sitting down and lamenting which is what we know how best to do in Nigeria. Everybody laments. Everybody grumbles. Everybody groans. Everybody mourns. But to do what is needful? No. I can tell you that about 11 years ago, I decided to contest on the platform of NCP, and the only lesson I learnt from there is that I was contesting a national election from a fringe local party which had no capacity to win the election. I went back. The same thing happened to Chief Abiola in 1981 when NPN frustrated him out of their party. He wanted to be president; they saw it, and frustrated him out of the party. He left. He came back 12 years later, better prepared. In 2023, it will be 12 years since my last attempt; I am better prepared and I am ready.
ARISE: What are you likely to do differently this time. I know there is a book that has already documented your experience, and that is by your former assistant, Ohimai Amaize. In that book, you talked about how you didn’t even get the support of your constituency, the media. How money was such a big issue in Nigeria politics. Yes, over this period of 12 years, you said the big platform that is better so you joined the PDP. But how about the big details like money because you can’t even run the primaries in Nigeria if you don’t have cash. And you are a new comer to the PDP, what gives you the confidence that they will give the ticket to a newcomer.
MOMODU: Chief Abiola was a newcomer in 1993. He joined the SDP two months to go. The chairman of the party, Babagana Kingibe was interested/contesting, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was contesting; 29 years ago, and Chief Abiola joined. The first thing you have to prove to the party is that you can win them the ticket. Any serious party that wants to win election will not just go and pick someone who does not have that global appeal. If you do that, you know that you have already lost that election. So today, I don’t need to do any other thing other than to be scientific. the world has moved on except our politicians. It is important for you to prove to your party your capacity, and that is the job. The main job between now and whenever the primary will take place is for you to show clearly your ability to win them the election. And in my own case, I don’t have to travel far. From my telephone, I can show my party my foot soldiers across Nigeria, It’s scientific. Every major township and village; there are people that we have empowered. Even the government of today; if they talk about empowerment; ask them to come and show who has benefitted; they can’t. We have so much that we are doing, and it is not on television that we will reveal our strategy, but I can tell you that we are better prepared
ARISE: Well, joining the PDP and throwing your hat in the race, you are joining quite a crowded field. You have those agitating for president of Igbo extraction, have your political juggernauts like Atiku Abubakar, who has contested several times and come close. You have Bukola Saraki; those are two northern candidates I could mention. What are you going to use to convince people like that to support you.
MOMODU: Well, the first thing is that politics and elections are about elimination series. I call them elimination. People are going to sit down and say; between Dele and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who do we think stands a better chance. Between Dele and Rabiu Kawkwanso; who do we think is better; Between Dele and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who do I think is better; it is until you sit down and begin to ask questions. What are the youths of Nigeria saying today, ‘we are tired of the whole politicians’. So if you are tired of the old politicians and you now have somebody, who has built a global brand for over a quarter of a century. You are talking about a man who played a major role since 1983 in the affairs of Nigeria. You see, what happened in Nigeria…Nigeria is the only place that I know that it is how long you have contested that matters, it is not how well. So, when you talk about all my leaders that you have mentioned; they have all done their best as Buhari would say. They have all done their best. The time has come for them to give Nigeria a deep breathe of fresh air. And that has happened elsewhere. It happened in America where they brought Donald Trump who was not in politics. It happened even in South Africa where Nelson Mandela came out of prison. Ramaphosa, who is there now, who was not a hardcore politician though he was a member of their national party; he was a businessman, a billionaire, who came came out and threw his heart in the ring and did it. If you look at the Prime Minister of Canada; a young man, who was born in 1971. At 42, he was already the leader of his party, and at 44, he was already the prime minister. Nigerians must learn to do things differently, but I understand your concern. Your concern is captured in the book by the Brazilian author, Paulo Freire in Pedagogy of the Oppressed…that the oppressed people have one fear, and that is the fear of the oppressor. The oppressed people respect one person, and that is the oppressor. In Nigeria, people are so afraid that those who have amassed wealth will come to use the wealth to hang on to their necks, perpetually, and that is what we see today in terms of achievements, in terms of accomplishments, in terms of knowing what to do. You see, you cannot give what you don’t have. Politics is not about I have just been in power or where you come from or your religion. It is about managing people and resources. How many people in politics today have managed people and resources successfully?
ARISE: Great insight you shared from Ramaphosa to a lot of people, but a lot of people will argue that Ramaphosa was not necessarily a new comer in South Africa. He has been in the trenches since the Apartheid days since the 80s. In fact, he was the leader of the union. But it is good you talked about the oppression. I think it was Steven Biko that said that the most important tool in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed. How are we going to change the mindset of Nigerians that have been constantly oppresses over the years. And secondly, based on your empirical stratification, what is the most important problem facing Nigeria as we speak today?
MOMODU: Fantastic! You just confirmed what Paulo Frere said about the oppressed. The best way to change the mindset of the oppressed is by bringing someone who is bold enough to challenge that status quo. There is no where in the world where things don’t change if one man is ready to make the necessary sacrifices . Chief Abiola made that sacrifice. That is that. The biggest problem facing Nigeria today is lack of unity. I tell people today that anybody can build roads, but if you have a leader who does not have the mindset of uniting the country; that is why everybody keeps saying I’m Biafra, I’m Yoruba Nation and so on. This is because you have leaders who does not believe in one Nigeria. I am a child of diversity; my father came from Edo State (south south), married my mother in Ile-Ife from Gbogan in Osun State (south west). Today, I am one of the closest people you will find in Igbo land. If you have been following me on social media, I am the only person ever mentioned by name by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that this is a man who speaks the way a Nigerian should speak. That he says he would turn the south east into a technology hub, a Silicon Valley. If this is how the other leaders were speaking, we would not be agitating the way we are. So, you just need someone who can turn the depression and frustrations around – bring joy back to Nigeria. The country is a depressive mood. I have not seen any of the leaders you have mentioned who have that kind of diversity. My surname is Momodu. My grandparents were Muslims and my parents were Christians. So, I understand the dynamics of those sentiments because in Nigeria, it is always ethnicity, religion and of course loads of cash. On all three accounts, I may not have my own personal cash, but I have worked most of my live with those who control the economy of Nigeria, and that is important. If you are not in business, you may not even know how to manage resource. A man who never managed one million, you now give him 10 trillion to manage; he is going to find it difficult. A man, who has no knowledge about how to turn one naira to 10 naira; it is going to be difficult to hand over a country to such a person.
ARISE: Well, two quick ones. 1. Why the PDP and why not the APC because in 2015, you were pro-APC/Buhari. Shortly after the election, you were publicly seen visiting the president, presenting your books to him and all of that. What happened and how and why did you part ways with you friends in APC. And then on Saturday, you wrote on the back page of ThisDay on the ‘Owners of Nigeria’. We are running a democracy; is there any such thing as people who own Nigeria? Doesn’t Nigeria belong to all of us? I know you mentioned some names but they have just one vote just like the rest of us.
MOMODU: Reuben, you know better, but let me start from Buhari. When I supported Buhari, I was not a member of APC. In every election, there are usually two main contenders, and it was between Buhari and your former boss, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. Our problem then was that we thought we have seen the worse from PDP, and I have since apologise for that mindset. We never knew it could get worse; that is one of the shortfalls of democracy; there are no guarantees that the next person will be better than the last. So, I supported Buhari just because he was the option given to us at that time. When things started going wrong, and I saw the danger signals early enough, I immediately started firing memos at him. That was when he invited me. I didn’t go there on my own to ‘jollificate’ (general laughter). I went there to talk serious. And mercifully, I was alone with him in the room, and I saw another danger signal. I could see that a lot of his aides, cause he had appointed a few, were afraid. They couldn’t go in with me. The book I was giving to him was not yet a book. I did a hurried compilation of my articles, and I told the president how for five years I was advising President Jonathan as a special adviser – free of charge. I appointed myself special adviser (I was doing doing your job for you by writing every Saturday). And I don’t just criticise government, I proffer solution. I was doing that for five years, and so I quickly did a compilation and presented President Buhari, and said I will be doing the same for you. So, for me, that is what every patriotic citizen does; talk to your leader, speak truth to power. I never quarreled with him till today, it is nothing personal. I can show you from my email that I am still the one in Nigeria in who is not in government, who receives his pictures directly from the presidency, and I post them free of charge again. I advise him free of charge. My biggest problem with him was the way Nigeria became divided. I didn’t expect him to know much about the economy; I thought he would rely on his team led by the Vice President and others. But what did they do? They emasculated the VP. They practically went on a dinge, on rampage and doing whatever they like. When I saw that his case has become irredeemable; you don’t just give up on a leader, then I looked for the next alternative, and that was Atiku Abubakar presented to us by PDP. Again, I was not a member of PDP – that is how you know principled people. If there are two candidates, and you have seen the worst of one, what other options do you have? You go to the next one. I wasn’t a member of PDP. Today, I can see the excuse that they can use in 2023 – ‘you people didn’t offer yourselves, so we used those who were available’. I can tell you confidently that there is nobody currently in Nigerian politics today who can say he was ahead of me in politics. By 1983, I was private secretary to Chief Omoboriwo, the then Deputy Governor of Ondo State, and from that moment, my trajectory is uncommon, and I think it was orchestrated by God Himself because it is uncommon to find someone at 23 to work for the Deputy Governor of Ondo State when it was a combination of Ondo and Ekiti. By 25/26, working for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuade in a palace where politicians converge whether you are NPN or UPN. You know how close Oba Sijuade was to the Awolowos. He taught me how to be tolerant. He was also close to the Shagari people. And we need that at this time in Nigeria. Nigeria is just hanging.
ARISE: What about those you described as the owners of Nigeria
You see, you have to know your history. In 1999 – I am one person Port Harcourt people call talk-na-do I don’t just talk, I act. In 1999, I was supporting Chief Olu Falae against Chief Obasanjo, a retired army general. I thought Chief Falae as a banker and economist would be able to handle Nigeria better. I then suggested to Chief that please, if you are picking your running mate, pick a cerebral northerner, and he asked me who I had in mind and I mention Dr. Rilwanu Lukman, who was at OPEC. I was 38 years old. I spent my own resources, traveled to Vienna to meet with Dr. Lukman, who then gave me that insight into the owners of Nigeria. He asked my mission, and I said ‘sir, we want you to be running mate to Chief Falae’. Then he laughed then said after he calmed down: ‘Dele, thank you so much but I can’t’. I said ‘why not? He said because the owners of Nigeria have decided they want Obasanjo. I asked if we were not going to have election, and he said no, it was not by elections. And he mentioned their names, and of all the names he mentioned, only one is not alive. I believe God has preserved them so they could see a change in Nigeria. That was why I appealed to them last Saturday. The only person that has departed; God bless his soul is General Wushishi, All the others – General Obasanjo, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Aliu Gusua, Lt General TY Danjuma – they are all around. And I am sure they too must be tired of what they are seeing. My appeal to them is very genuine, patriotic and sincere that please we know you have the power. I am sure you heard the story given in 2018/19 about how PDP was almost picking my brother, Tambuwal, and suddenly the owners of Nigeria intervened and said they preferred Atiku, and that was how Atiku emerged. So you have to understand. A lot of people walk the street shouting go and get PVC. I was at Sheraton sometime ago, and we were talking, and I said no, it’s not about getting PVC yet, it is about getting the right candidate. Let the young Nigerians fight for the two parties. What I am doing now is practicing what I preach.
ARISE: Let’s go back to the issue of unity. It is one of the tragedies that we have seen in the history of Nigeria – the complete collapse of that unity because of these agitations for secession, self determination and what have you. Look at what happened in America with Joe Biden. A lot of people were thinking that Biden was actually the messiah that would at least unify the nation but he has not been able to do that. What policies do you have in mind to unify the country
MOMODU: You see, most things I learnt (addressing Tundun), I learnt from your dad (Chief Abiola). It is very easy. What did Chief Abiola do? He employed people from everywhere. At Concord, you will think you are in a mini Nigeria. It didn’t matter where you come from. That’s one. Two – meritocracy – put merit above ethnic sentiment. If I want someone from Adamawa today, I’m sure I will find a qualified person from Adamawa. But most politicians don’t have the patience to search for competent people. That is the problem. The moment you are able to be fair to all – the moment you are able to have competent people, nobody will complain. Since I joined PDP, you don’t see all those people who use to shout Biafra, Biafra on my social media pages – now they are like maybe there is hope after all. Nigerians love Nigeria. How you know it when they are playing football. But the moment they come and say that somebody has just been shot somewhere – they arrested him – they made a phone call – they released him. That is not going to work. Trust me, I have the capacity. I have walked across Nigeria, and I have beyond Nigeria. Nigerians will begin to have renewed hope in their country. That’s why your dad’s (Abiola) mantra was hope. If you don’t give hope to the people, they will continue to agitate. It is clear; it is very important. You must give them hope; you must give them confidence that you are here for them. That every inch of Nigeria belongs to Nigerians.
ARISE: So two questions – you have been able to state that there are owners of Nigeria and you mentioned their names. You have been able to state your antecedents. Some other people will argue that that is exactly the problem as regards to your candidacy because you are friends to these owners of Nigeria and the thoughts of these owners of Nigeria are at variance with the common man that finds it difficult to eat on the streets of Nigeria. So a lot of people still see you as part of them. What is going to be your answer to that. Then secondly, you said give Nigerians hope – will hope reverse the 15% inflation rate? Will hope reverse close to 40% unemployment rate? Will hope reverse high debt of service ratio in Nigeria? What are doing specifically as regards the problem of the economy we have on ground?
MOMODU: Let me speak to you first about the question about friends. How many people criticise their friends when they are in power? When Dr. Reuben Abati’s party was in power, and I believe I was one of the closest people to him. He was not only in government. He was in power. In fact, in one instance (addressing Abati), you over reacted, and we have to settle it later. He overreacted – he couldn’t take it any longer – that is how you know a serious candidate. A candidate is that man who can look at anyone – be you Babangida or Obasanjo and say sir, what you are saying is wrong. Even my father – my royal father – you remember my part when Oba Sijuade said Babangida was making sense. I couldn’t sleep that night. I came out smoking. I had to go and prostrate later and apologise to the elder as a custodian of tradition. But the truth is, I said my mind. That is why I have been in opposition all my life. God preserved me for this role – trust me. There are not many Nigerians who can stand up and would not be afraid that the – you saw how Buhari was harassing journalists when he came. Abati was also harassed for just doing his job. Did you see my name anywhere? No! Because everything I do I do on principle. The last thing you lose before you die is hope. Nigeria needs hope first. There is no magician, no weapon can change Nigeria in two months. When Buhari came, people thought he was serious. Even my driver in London from Afghanistan told me ‘I hear you now have a good leader in Nigeria’. You see there is a way hope radiates across everywhere. When you give people hope, they are ready to make sacrifice, do what you want them to do, pay their taxes. The first thing is to get the right mood. The atmosphere in Nigeria now is so fouled up that nobody believes in Nigeria. The few people that have money would rather take it elsewhere to invest. For me, the first thing is to make sure that we have a star-studded cabinet of people of ideas. Everywhere in the world – even you will see that in America, they take their debates to one campus or another unlike Nigeria where you have to go to Transcorp building or the best hotel. No, the reason is because the intellectual pace of a country is what determines how serious you are. You must seek help from your brightest brains, and we have them everywhere. Go and get a good team. At Ovation, when we started in 1996, they told us it would not survive six months. But we made a promise that we would do it. What has sustained us is the fact that we were able to get a good team. We maintained a good team; we got the best filters; we got the best printers; the best cargo company. The next president of Nigeria must be the CEO of Nigeria, and must be a Brand manager. Nigeria needs rebranding. That’s what hope means. If you don’t have a leader who knows how to manage people and resources, then you just go and bring politicians. Then they will come and share all the portfolios. Then you cry for another three four years, and then they come again for the same process.
ARISE: There was a topic we discussed earlier; organised labour protesting the removal of fuel subsidy. Do you support the removal of fuel subsidy?
MOMODU: This has always been a delicate question which I have asked a lot of people in the industry. And it is one of the issues I am going to address going forward in the next couple of weeks. It becomes very difficult for me to understand what subsidy means when three to four governments have always said they want to remove subsidy. On the oil economy – All over the world, they look at the rates and the movement of the dollar reflects on the pump price. And because everything that goes up doesn’t come down in Nigeria as we work against the law of gravity, we need the experts to sit down and determine what it really costs to produce. And then this idea that we must continue to refine oil abroad. Why? Has it become a jinx? That’s one of the promises that we held Buhari to, thinking that Buhari being in the industry previously will understand how to manage it better, and he gave us hope that everything was going to stabilise. The only way we are going to know what is subsidy is when they give us the actual price abroad, and it reflects in the pump price. And also when we can finally settle everything at home because we love to import what we produce at home and it must not continue. Until a leader is ready to do that, we will continue to talk about subsidy, and most of them non-existent.
Court Set to Decide Nigeria’s Next President
By Eric Elezuo
The much awaited February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections have come and gone. Not only has the election been concluded, the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also concluded collation of results, and on March 1, 2023 declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Progress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the winner, and president-elect.
But the declaration of Tinubu as winner has popped up more electoral act crisis as two of the major parties and their presidential candidates in the election have rejected the election in its totality, calling for a total cancellation. They maintain that the elections were heavily flawed with potent evidence of manipulations, harassment, violence, intimidation and stealing and destruction of electoral materials all in the name of denying a group of people their rights to vote.
Consequently, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) have taken their grievances to the judiciary to seek redress with each claiming that they won the election. They agreed that INEC worked to favour the ruling party, ignoring the use of the much publicised Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the promise to electronically transmit results to IReV in real time. But all the calls made to INEC to call off the announcement of results to review identified lapses were rebuffed with the continuation of election results and the subsequent declaration of Tinubu as winner. The battle has therefore shifted to the Appeal Court where the first part of crossfire will take place before the Supreme Court finally decides without recourse to another authority.
Except in 2015 when former President Goodluck Jonathan took the path of honour and conceded defeat to Muhammadu Buhari, all other elections have been contested in the courts, and the courts have been the ultimate decider. Buhari remained the chief litigant as he has practically gone to court on record occasions including against Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Musa Yaradua and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. Presently, all the parties in the suit have been granted permission to interrogate all INEC election materials.
Declaring his decision to challenge INEC’s declaration in court, Obi addressed a press conference a day after, and declared as follows:
“This is my first time of speaking to the media, and I thank all of you for your understanding. For me, it is a very simple thing to speak to Nigerians who on the 25th of February trooped out en masses as committed citizens to participate in what all of us have called an existential election, for a supposedly free, fair, credible presidential and national assembly election. We give thanks to God.
“For me, the number one thing is gratitude. Gratitude to God Almighty that continues to protect and bless our dear country Nigeria. Number two is gratitude. Gratitude to Nigerians that participated in the election, answering the call as true citizens in our dear country. Number three is gratitude to those of you Nigerians, especially the youth, that believed and worked tirelessly for a new Nigeria, I thank them for the hard work. Gratitude to the Obidients, Youths, those who believe that a new Nigeria is possible, and I say to them that a new Nigeria is possible, and we will work for that new Nigeria.
“The resilience, the hard work, for a new Nigeria should not wane. Datti and I remain committed to that new Nigeria. I know how they will be feeling now because of the way the elections have come and gone. The commitment of Nigerians, even in the face of unwarranted attacks, is a testimony that a new Nigeria is indeed possible. I look at people like Lady Jennifer who was stabbed but insisted on voting, and that gives me courage to believe that a new Nigeria is indeed possible –and there are so many other Nigerians.
“The election that we just witnessed has been conducted and results announced as programmed. It is a clear violation of the electoral rules and guidelines as we were promised. This election did not meet the minimum standard expected of a free, transparent, credible fair election. It will go down as one of the most controversial elections ever conducted in Nigeria.
“The good and hardworking people of Nigeria have again been robbed by our supposed leaders whom they trusted. However, very humbly, I must appeal to all Nigerians to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and conduct themselves in the most responsible manner. Please be assured that Datti and I, and indeed all of us, this is not the end but the beginning of the journey for the birth of a new Nigeria. Datti Baba-Ahmed and I remain undaunted and committed to the project of a new Nigeria that will be built on honesty, transparency, fairness, justice, equity.
“All the above starts with a process. The process through which people come into office is far more fundamental, more important than what they do thereafter. It is my belief that if you must answer “His Excellency”, the process through which you arrive to office must be excellent.
“We must now require that we do the right things. It has to generate the confidence and moral authority to lead. As you know, the destruction of a society begins and gradually progresses when we act rascally, with the deliberate manipulation of the rule of law and the suppression of the will of the people. During my campaign we have been saying that we will govern by the rule of law because we know what not doing that will bring about.
“I assure the good people of Nigeria that we will explore all legal and peaceful options to recall our mandate.
“We won the election, and we will prove it to Nigerians.
“Please, do not despair. We have elections coming up on the 11th. I enjoin you to go out. Campaign. Come out and vote in that election. We still have so many massive support out there that we need for our subnational and state assemblies. Please, come out and be part of that election. I assure you that I will be part of it. I assure you that I am totally committed to a better future in this country, and nothing will stop that. Datti’s commitment, my commitment, is total.
“Be rest assured that your support will not be in vain and you will not find us wanting. We must build a better Nigeria where Nigerian youth will be happy, glad to call their own country.
“Thank you and may God Almighty continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Also, the presidential candidate of the PDP followed and declared as follows:
“Fellow Nigerians, it is with a heart full of sadness that I address you today.
“I have in the last three decades devoted my life to the battle to birth and deepen democracy in our country.
“It was a battle that started during the military era. It was a struggle that nearly caused me my life and that of my son, Adamu, in Kaduna. I survived the assassination only by the mercies and grace of God.
“Following that attack, I was forced into exile. But that attack claimed the precious lives of some police officers. That was not all: my businesses were nearly crippled and my signature business was eventually appropriated by the maximum ruler of that era. My commitment to enthroning democracy ensured that I joined forces with other compatriots. As a leader of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), we fought and won the 1993 presidential election, which was acclaimed as the fairest and freest election in our history. Sadly, Chief MKO Abiola, who embodied that hope for the birth of a new Nigeria, paid the ultimate price
“Our fight to enthrone democracy continued. Indeed, the motivating factor for the birth of the Peoples Democratic Party was to force the exit of the military from government and their permanent return to the military barracks.
“Following the exit of the military and the advent of democratic rule in 1999, I did not rest on my oars. I deployed the same level of commitment to advance and deepen our democracy. I did this because our democracy was bought at a huge price of human lives. My mentor and true Nigerian hero, who this venue in which we are gathered this evening is named for, was one of those who paid the ultimate price in that battle. So, also was Chief Alfred Rewane, Chief MKO Abiola and his dear wife, Chief (Mrs) Kudirat Abiola.
“It was also for this reason that I sacrificed my political aspiration and fought against the actualisation of Third Term. Whether during the military or civilian era, I have, no matter how inconvenient, pitched my tent with the people against dictators. During the military regime, it nearly cost me my life and the near decimation of my businesses. In the civilian administration, it had serious adverse implications on my political life. But I have remained undaunted because I was, and still convinced, that the only reason why I am in politics is to work in tandem with other compatriots in the advancement of the wellbeing of the people.
“The 2023 presidential election presented our nation and its people the greatest opportunity for a reset. We had everything going for us: a legal framework in the 2022 Electoral Act and the BVAS technology. The enthusiasm of Nigerians to turn out and in large numbers was an added bonus.
“However, the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians who braced all the challenges to go and cast their votes on Saturday, 25th of February, 2023, were shattered by the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which failed to live up to expectations. The weekend election was neither free nor fair. Preliminary assessments indicate that it is the worst conducted elections since the return to democratic rule. The manipulation and fraud that attended this election was unprecedented in the history of our nation. I can still not understand why the electoral umpire was in such a hurry to conclude collation and announcement of the result, given the number of complaints of irregularities of bypassing of the BVAS, failure of uploading to the IREV, and unprecedented cancellations and disenfranchisement of millions of voters in breach of the Electoral Act and the commission’s own guidelines. It was indeed a rape of democracy.
“Having consulted with leaders of our party and Nigerians from different walks of life, I have come to the conclusion that the processes and outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly election of last Saturday was grossly flawed in every material particular, and as such must be challenged. This has been attested to by both local and international observers. I want to believe that this was not the legacy that President Muhammadu Buhari had promised. For President Buhari, it is not too late to make amends for the good of our country and the future generations and indeed to assure his legacy.
“This battle to right the wrongs of Saturday is not about me. It is a continuation of my battles to deepen democracy and for a better life for our people. It is about the future of Nigerian youths.
“I know that Nigerians, especially the youth, are traumatised by the developments, but I want to urge them to conduct themselves peacefully. Like I have done over the years, I assure you that I will commit the rest of my life in ensuring that true democracy, which affirms the supremacy of your votes and your will, will take firm footing and guarantee a stable, prosperous and peaceful Nigeria. This is more so as Nigeria represents the hope of Africa and the Black World.”
The duo of Atiku and Peter Obi must have at the back of their minds that no presidential election result declared has ever been upturned by any court in the history of Nigeria’s democracy. It will be a new precedence if by any stroke of luck any of the two is able to make the justices of the Supreme Court change the results already declared.
Saddled with the responsibility of making the right decision as the choice of the next Nigeria’s president shifts to the judiciary are Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who is the Chief Justice of Nigeria; Musa Datijo Muhammad, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Chima Centus Nweze, Amina Augie, Uwani Musa Abba Aji, John Inyang Okoro and Lawal Garba.
Lie from Pit of Hell: Nnamdi Kanu Has Not Dissolved Legal Team – Lawyer
By Eric Elezuo
One of the Senior lawyers representing the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Mr. Maxwell Opara, Esq, has debunked rumours making the rounds that the IPOB leader has sacked one of his senior lawyers for alleged poor representation.
In a statement the senior lawyers signed himself, he insisted that the malicious story emanated from a fifth columnist whose stock in trade is infuriate the legal team, especially the leader, Chief Mike Ozekhome, into abandoning the IPOB leader to his fate.
Opara informed that he met with Nnamdi Kanu only on Thursday, and both held over an hour meeting ,where he was full of praises for the team and Ozekhome, and therefore wandered where a mischief maker got the information that Kanu wanted to sack the team.
He therefore called on the general oublic to ignore the story as figments of the imagination of people who means no good, and should be avoided.
Going down memory lane, Opara itemized how the present Ozekhome-led team has tirelessly worked to see that majority of the charges against the IPOB leader were dropped, to even granting him freedom, which the Federal Government has so far refused. He therefore, dismissed the story as fake, fabrication and a lie from the pit of hell, wondering why the source of the fake news failed to name the senior lawyer Nnamdi Kanu was bent on sacking.
The statement lambasted those who abandoned Nnamdi Kanu in times of need, adding that such persons are out now struggling to reap where they did not sow.
“Let me use this medium to inform the general public to ignore the most senseless post being circulated by mischief makers whose primary aim is get Prof Mike Ozekhome angry and abandon Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to his fate by withdrawing from his case and defence. I know what we went through before Prof Ozekhome accepted this brief to lead us in this matter. It is his involvement that resulted in quashing all the charges against MNK at the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal. Those who ran away and shunned MNK in his hours of travails are suddenly out to hijack the brief towards final success and take credit for a job they never did,” Opara added.
Read Maxwell Opara’s rejoinder in full:
ALLEGED MOVE TO DISSOLVE NNAMDI KANU’S LEGAL TEAM: A LIE FEOM THE PIT OF HELL
I just finished my matter at the FCT High Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja. I opened my WhatsApp only for me to see one stupid trending post captioned “Kanu sacked Senior lawyer over poor representation”.
Unnfortunately, the confused and obviously paid hatchet writer did not mention the name of the particular senior lawyer allegedly sacked, since virtually all the lawyers in the legal team prosecuting Kanu’s release from illegal detention by the Federal Government (who are ably led by our own erudite and renowned Prof. Mike Ozekhome, San, CON, OFR, Ph.D), are senior lawyers.
But to put the record straight, the entire story is a complete fabrication and a lie from the pit of hell. It was concocted and deposited by 5th columnists, who want to reap where they did not sow. For the avoidance of doubt, I personally visited Mazi NNAMDI Kanu only yesterday (Thursday, 9th March, 2023 ) at the DSS headquarters where he is being detained. I spent over an hour with him till past 4pm. I had told him Prof Mike Ozekhome could not come physically because he was a little in the weather after his appearance at the Presidential Election Tribunal at the Court of Appea,Abuja. MNK screamed and told me to go straight from the DSS office to see him on his behalf and to know how he was doing. He said we should advise Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to have more rest because he still needs the learned Chief to accomplish the good work he has already started doing for him since he took over his defence. He made it clear that the learned Silk is a “game changer” who positively changed the entire narrative of his case as soon as he took over his defence, getting all the 15 courts charge quashed both at the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, Abuja.
Let me use this medium to inform the general public to ignore the most senseless post being circulated by mischief makers whose primary aim is get Prof Mike Ozekhome angry and abandon Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to his fate by withdrawing from his case and defence. I know what we went through before Prof Ozekhome accepted this brief to lead us in this matter. It is his involvement that resulted in quashing all the charges against MNK at the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal. Those who ran away and shunned MNK in his hours of travails are suddenly out to hijack the brief towards final success and take credit for a job they never did.
And they include very senior lawyers known to us, but who are being used by one or two persons close to MNK. We shall soon expose them to the world if they do not retrace their evil steps.
Meanwhile, I have been able to speak with Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN and delivered to him the goodwill message of his client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. MNK told me to inform Ozekhome that he so much cherishes the Prof for his hardwork, trust, honesty, dedication and uncommon legal representation. He greatly appreciates all that Prof Mike Ozekhome has done and is still doing for him so far. He believes that God sent the courageous and cerebral Prof to deliver him from the hands of the Federal Government.
We thank God Chief has since recovered and now taking some well deserved rest in line with the Doctor’s advice. He has promised to visit MNK by Monday, 13th March, 2023, as he has always done. He will do this with Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, another senior Counsel in the unshakeable formidable legal team.
It would be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu was brought in by the Federal Government in June 2022 to face trial on 13 count charges. However, with the help of his legal team led by Ozekhome, charges have been quashed leading to his release by the courts. However, the government is still holding him prisoner in contravention of court judgment.
Court Grants INEC Permission to Reconfigure BVAS
The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted the request of the Independent National Electoral Commission to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System it used for the presidential election.
The court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, held that preventing
the electoral umpire from reconfiguring the BVAS would adversely affect the forthcoming governorship and State Assembly elections.
It dismissed objections by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against the request.
According to the court, allowing the objections by Obi and his party, would amount to “tying the hands of the Respondent, INEC”.
Dismissing objections by LP and Obi, the court held that the backup files on the server cannot be lost and that restraining INEC will affect the forthcoming governorship elections.
Justice Joseph Ikyegh who presided over the panel chided the applicants for repeating their request to be allowed to scan and make copies of the electoral materials in INEC’s possession stating that it amounted to an abuse of court process.
It noted that INEC had in an affidavit filed before the court, assured that the accreditation data contained in the BVAS could not be tampered with or lost.
It further stated that neither Obi nor LP filed a counter affidavit to challenge the argument in INEC’s affidavit.
The court, however ordered INEC to allow the Applicants to inspect and carry out digital forensic examination of all the electoral materials used in the conduct of the elections, as well as to avail them the Certified True Copy, of result of the physical inspection of the BVAS.
The PUNCH reports that INEC had assured that information in BVAS used for February 25 presidential poll is intact.
The electoral commission lead counsel, Tanimu Inuwa, gave the assurance on Tuesday at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, while opposing an application filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on BVAS deployed in the presidential poll.
Opposing the application, Inuwa argued it would delay the conduct of governorship and houses of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.
Earlier, Obi, lead counsel, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, had argued that the essence of the application was to enable the legal team to extract data embedded in the BVAS, “which represent the actual results from polling units.”
Obi’s lawyers also applied to obtain the certified true copy of all the data in the BVAS.
The Punch
