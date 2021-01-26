All Set For Rotary District 9110 Ethics In Business & Profession Seminar 2021 Tomorrow

All is now set for the 2021 edition of Rotary International District 9110’s Ethics In Business and Profession Seminar.

The hybrid event is scheduled for 11am on Zoom and at the Rotary Centre, GRA, Ikeja.

According to Past President Ehi Braimah, Chairman of the Committee, the event will have an Ethics and Integrity expert, Mr Soji Apampa as the Guest Speaker while the District Governor, Rtn Bola Oyebade will be the Chief host.

Mr. Apampa, CEO, Convention on Business Integrity, spoke on the topic “Can you win in business if you uphold ethics and integrity?

Rtn Braimah stated that the event theme was chosen to reaffirm the need for ethics in our daily endeavors and will be attended by Rotarians and guests from different walks of life.

Last year, the Seminar explored the theme “Upholding Ethical Standards in a Challenged Economy” where a speech was delivered by Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was the Special Guest of Honour.

The Ethics in Business and Profession Seminar is organized yearly by Rotary International District 9110 as part of its contribution towards the development of high ethical standards in the country.

Mr. Soji Apampa is the CEO and co-founder of the Convention on Business Integrity (CBI) concerned with issues of public accountability and transparency and to promote ethical business practices in the private sector and The Integrity Organisation, an anticorruption, research and advocacy organization.

He is currently the Project Director, Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN).

