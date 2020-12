Boko Haram Attacks Borno Communities, Kills Three, Destroys Schools, Others – Official

At least three people have been confirmed killed in one of the Borno communities in Hawul Local Government Area attacked by Boko Haram on Saturday.

Isa Gusau, the spokesperson to Governor Babagana Zulum, also said the insurgents destroyed schools, places of worship and other buildings during the attack on the four communities.

“About four communities, comprising Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Debro, were affected by Saturday’s attack with schools, shops and places of worship destroyed by the insurgents,” Mr Gusau said in a Sunday statement.

“Three persons were killed in Shafa, among them two hunters and a civilian. Thousands of bags of farm produce, recently harvested by farmers, were looted by the insurgents who also emptied shops and market stalls.”

The spokesperson said Mr Zulum was not in the state when the attack occurred but has since returned to the state and visited some of the affected communities.

He said Mr Zulum flew from Abuja to Maiduguri, on Sunday, and, on arrival, took a military chopper to visit the four communities raided on Saturday night.

He explained that the governor had on Thursday left Maiduguri for Katsina en route to Abuja for a series of scheduled activities, but had to cut short the trip following the attack.

“Governor Zulum was in Yimirshika, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Shafa,” Mr Gusau said.

After assessing the level of destruction wreaked on the communities, Mr Zulum reportedly ordered the immediate reconstruction of structures, including a police station and market stalls.

In Shafa, Mr Zulum reportedly ordered the provision of six patrol vehicles and other components to strengthen the local security network in the community, while in Yamirshika, he directed the provision of surveillance vehicles to hunters and vigilantes.

The governor was accompanied on the visit to Hawul by the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur; the Senator representing Borno South, Sen. Ali Ndume; the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Mustapha Gubio; and that of Agriculture, Bukar Talba.

Borno is the state most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency that has caused over 30,000 deaths and displaced millions of others in Northern Nigeria since 2009. The insurgency has since spread to neighbouring countries including Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

Premium Times

