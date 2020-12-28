Ikpeazu Debunks Rumours of Joining APC

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has debunked speculations that he plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

Ikpeazu said this during a state wide radio programme, “The Platform,” monitored in Umuahia, on Saturday.

Reacting to a question on the issue, the governor said, “I do not see any reason why I should leave the PDP for any other political party.

“The music of politics as it plays differs from one State to another. Here in Abia, the people are comfortable with the PDP and I think the aspirations of Ndi Abia will be met and achieved under the platform of the PDP.

“Nobody has been able to convince me that there is a better party for us here in Abia than the PDP. I am a strong member of the PDP and a leader in the party. In fact, I am the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum.

“I will rather be a conductor in a moving vehicle than be the driver of a stationary vehicle.”

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...