Security Expert, Ubong King, Dies

Nigerian business leader and public speaker, Ubong King has breathed his last in Lagos in the early hours of 26th December 2020.

The security expert and founder of Protection Plus Security Limited who was also known as the ‘Troublemaker’ was said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

King was a former chairman of The American Society of Industrial Security (ASIS) International Chapter 206, Lagos. He facilitated and spoke at leadership and management retreats within and outside Nigeria.

Ubong King began his career as a volunteer guard in the protocol department of the church he was attending at the time. King also worked as a consultant in a piggery, before venturing into the security industry. King went on to start Protection Plus Security Limited.

