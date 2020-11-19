Bobby Brown’s Son Dies at 28

Popular American singer, Bobby Brown is currently mourning the death of his son, Bobby Jr. who died at 28. TMZ reports that Bobby Jr. was found dead on Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area.

However, police are still at the house, but at this point, they do not believe there was foul play involved.

Sadly, this is another tragedy for the singer and his family to endure.

Bobby Jr.’s half-sister, Bobbi Kristina, died when she was just 22 years old. She was found lifeless in the bathtub of her Georgia home.

She was on life support for several months before she passed in July 2015. The coroner determined Bobbi Kristina’s cause of death was drowning in the tub while she had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.

It was an eerily similar death to her mother, Whitney Houston, who had died three years earlier from an accidental overdose while in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Bobby Jr. is one of Bobby’s seven children. He was 13 when he, along with Bobbi Kristina, appeared on the family’s short-lived Bravo reality show, “Being Bobby Brown.”

His mother is Kim Ward, who Bobby dated off and on for 11 years before he got engaged to Whitney.

