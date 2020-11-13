New Rave, Alex Osita Thrills Fans at Award Dinner

The Nigerian music scene in recent times has been saturated with lots of talented music stars, who are redefining the space and creating their own buzz. One of such wave-making stars is Alex Osita, popularly known as Star Boy.

Osita who bursted into the country’s music industry like ‘a colossus’ and suddenly stole the hearts and minds of many lovers of music in this part of the world serened his fans at Feed An Orphan Foundation award night. The night stared alot of artists and guest from all works of life.

The phenomenal singer, who has a lot going for him at the age of 14 years, walked into the Hall with much smiles on his face, 20 minute after his arrival the MC introduced him as Star Boy and he never disappointed his fans as he dished out his tracks from wonder Woman, Celebration just to mentioned a few, the crowd was overwhelmed with his performance, and they all danced to the beautiful melodious music by the super star.

Alex’s unique nature (cerebral palsy), and his zero percent stage fright makes people love and admire him, this is a great advantage to the award winning musician.

The high point of the event was when he was presented the award of the best young artists he was extremely happy to receive the award, and he dedicated it to his father and mother who have been supportive to his career

The event was graced with top notch celebrities, Bash d Cash comedian, Victor Udoh Entertainment journalist, Mega, etc

Like this: Like Loading...