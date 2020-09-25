Entertainment

Teni’s Reference to Erica As ‘Omo Igbo’ Erupts Twitter War

Nigerian singer, Teni has been dragged on social media for indirectly referring to disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica as ‘Omo Igbo’

Teni, while expressing her love for Laycon, in one of her videos, said, “Eyin Omo Igbo” which means “You Igbo People” “Won ti sepe fu Laycon” meaning “they have cursed/jazzed Laycon”

Teni also urged ‘Omo Igbos’ to leave Laycon alone.

Some Nigerians on social media are now of the view that the ‘billionaire’ singer was shading Erica.

This has led to a sort of tribal war on Twitter with people from the eastern part of the country referring to Teni as a tribalist.

Other persons felt that the singer’s statement was harmless and that there was nothing wrong in calling an Igbo person ‘Omo Igbo’.

