BBNaija’s N85m Booty: Between Laycon and Dorothy

By Eric Elezuo

This Sunday, the grand finale of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, tagged Lockdown, will be held, and a winner must emerge.

The Big Brother Lockdown Season five which started on July 19, with 20 housemates will wind down this weekend with five housemates to jostle for the N85 million grand prize.

With five contestants making it to the finals, the stage remains wide for any of Dorothy, Neo, Laycon, Vee and Nengi to cart away the mouth watering offers reserved for the eventual winner.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

“The fifth season of BBNaija marks a major milestone in the reality TV series. We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic,” the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, had said.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the presenter of the Show, says a grand winner, will emerge through a number of votes accrued to a housemate, and therefore asked fans of each housemate to continue voting unceasingly.

So far, Laycon has maintained the upper hand, closely pursued by Nengi. However, with the eviction of Kiddwaya, Ozo and Erica, their fans have made some far reaching decisions which seems to pitch the contest between Laycon and Dorothy.

Kiddwaya and Erica’s fans have continued the rivalry with Laycon even as their stars have been evicted with most of them swearing to cast their votes for Dorothy. In the same vein, Ozo’s fans have also sworn to vote Dorothy, blaming Nengi for Ozo’s eviction. This turn of event may cause a huge vote swing towards Dorothy, and the outcome may be devastating for Laycon.

But Laycon’s fans would not hear of it as they have intensified efforts to continue to load their votes for their star who they refer to as Icon.

Howbeit, no one should under estimate the abilities of Neo, Vee and of course Nengi.

Like this: Like Loading...