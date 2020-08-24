At Last: Cuppy Drops Anticipated Debut Album, Original Copy

After many years of anticipation by her fans around the world, exciting young DJ and Producer Cuppy has unveiled her debut album, titled Original Copy.

The creative work has shocked the industry with positive reviews and is already contender for the album of the year. Indeed, we can now crown Cuppy as “Princess of Afrobeats”.

Many years in the making, Original Copy features an array of high-profile collaborations and sees Cuppy tap into a sound she describes as “neo-Afrobeats”, with the 12-track releasing tackling themes ranging from independence to love lost and African pride. The album features singles ‘Jollof On The Jet’, the global sensation featuring Rema and RayVanny that has charted in over 15 countries, and the recently-released ‘Karma’ featuring award-winning dancehall star Stonebwoy.

Further star-studded tracks include Grammy winner, Wyclef Jean making an appearance on the feel good ‘Wale’, Bob Marley’s son Julian linking up with Nigerian favourite, Sir Shina Peters on the cross-continental anthem ‘54’. The project also features UK breakout stars, Ms Banks and Darkoo.

Creating this body of work was a journey for Cuppy. According to her “I went back to my roots, where I am from; Epe and mixed with the locals for inspiration, I visited my family’s farm and recorded lots of ambient and animal sound samples. If you listen very carefully you can hear these in each track”.

Beaming about the arrival of her album, Cuppy stated further: “I am so proud that the album is now out. For me it’s not about numbers and statistics and charts. It’s about the fact that I was able to focus and actually achieve my dream of having an album. So honestly, I’m already happy regardless of what happens. Nonetheless, I encourage everyone to join this journey and I hope they enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed making this album.”

DJ, producer, philanthropist and Apple Music Radio host, Cuppy has quickly risen through the ranks to become a supreme lead role as a global pan-African tastemaker.

With her loveable personality and undeniable hard work ethic she’s embarked on a number of projects, including her Cuppy Takes Africa Tour.

Original Copy brings together some of Africa’s most star-studded artists for a celebration of the continent’s ever-growing influence on the global music scene.

Full tracklist:

1. Epe ft Efya

2. Jollof on the Jet ft Rema & Ray Vanny

3. Wale ft Wyclef

4. Feel Good ft. Fireboy

5. Cold Heart Killer ft Darkoo

6. Original Copy *Interlude*

7. Karma ft Stonebwoy

8. Litty Lit ft Teni

9. 54 ft Sir Shina Peters & Julian Marley

10. Guilty Pleasure ft Nonso Amadi

11. P.O.Y. ft Ycee & Ms Banks

12. Labalaba ft Seyi Shay

LINK: https://linktr.ee/Cuppymusic

Like this: Like Loading...