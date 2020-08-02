DJ Cuppy Releases First Single From Debut Album

International recording artist, DJ and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has released her first single of the year 2020 titled “Jollof on the Jet.”

Cuppy has however announced the song as the lead song to her upcoming debut album “Original Copy.” This project has been teased by Cuppy in the past months on her social media platforms, and the Cupcakes are definitely ready!

This new single features Mavin golden boy Rema alongside Tanzanian superstar RayVanny.

Speaking about her new single, Cuppy says – “Working on this collaboration was so uplifting. Due to social-distancing, we didn’t actually record in the studio together, but the beat encapsulated all of us and I truly believe we have created a delicious masterpiece!”

Produced by Killertunes, this smooth slice of Afro-pop sees Cuppy, Rema and Rayvanny trade verses amidst a relaxed, sunkissed production.

The ppular DJ also revealed that the album will be released with Apple Music franchise, Platoon, which was launched in 2016. Platoon focuses on enabling artists to distribute their music independently, by offering services like A&R (signing and developing talent), marketing, funding, video editing suites, recording studios and fiscal business management. The franchise, which focuses on new acts, has signed Mr. Eazi, Jorja Smith, Yebba, among other acts.

According to Cuppy, she has a point to prove with releasing of the album.

She said, “My Debut album is about great music. My last song was Gelato and honestly, I have a point to prove. I don’t want people to get it twisted; just because I’m a fun person doesn’t mean that I’m not a credible musician. I haven’t been doing this for a year for fun; I have art to create and I cannot wait for this album.”

She also said that the album features 13 different artistes on it. “That’s 13 people, who actually worked with me and think I am not that bad,” she said.

Born in Lagos, DJ Cuppy graduated with a degree in Economics from King’s College, London. She earned a Music Business Masters Degree from New York University while interning at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint in 2015. The Oyo Indigene has also co-produced hit songs like ‘Green Light’ with Tekno.

In 2018, she collaborated with Kwesi Arthur on Abena and released her hit single, dubbed Gelato, featuring Zlatan Ibile, in 2019.

