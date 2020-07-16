Who Becomes WTO DG, Mohamed or Okonjo-Iweala

The quest to occupy the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation has been narrowed between two leading contenders, each of whom are qualified to get Nigerians President, Mohammadu Buhari’s nod.

Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a development economist and former finance minister and Amina Mohamed, Kenya’s sports, culture and heritage minister, are among seven candidates to be the next director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala and Mohamed have been nominated alongside candidates from Egypt, South Korea, Mexico, Moldova and Britain. Nominations close July 8.

The Geneva-based organization is looking for a replacement for Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, who is stepping down in August — a year before the scheduled end of his four-year term.

