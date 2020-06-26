Why Ajimobi’s Burial Was Postponed – Aide

The burial rites of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been postponed.

His spokesperson, Bolaji Tunji told reporters in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence on Friday morning the family would soon make an announcement of the burial program.

Tunji said: “The funeral arrangements will be announced soon by the family but it will be observed privately so as to be in accordance with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.”

He appealed to sympathizers, who have been thronging his residence, to continue following NCDC guidelines by washing their hands, using face masks, and keeping social distancing, among others.

