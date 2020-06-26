News

Oyo’s Youth Development Commissioner, Fakorede, Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports in Oyo State, Mr. Seun Fakorede, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fakorede, who is 28-years-old, told The PUNCH on Friday that he had gone into isolation in order not to spread the disease.

Fakorede, who is the youngest commissioner in Oyo State, said he didn’t know how he contracted COVID-19 because he usually takes all necessary precautions.

He, however, said Nigerians must know that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as many, including his boss, Governor Seyi Makinde, have beaten the disease.

The commissioner also told The PUNCH that he remained asymptomatic as of Friday morning.

Fakorede said, “I tested positive for COVID-19 and I want you to know that there’s no cause for any panic as I’m very well, safe and sound without any symptoms/breakdown.

