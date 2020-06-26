News

Okowa, Wife Go Into Isolation As Daughter Test Positive for Coronavirus

Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has confirmed that one his daughters has tested positive to coronavirus.

The governor on his verified Twitter handle said he and his wife, Edith, received the news that one of their daughters tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor said in line with laid down procedures, he and his wife are going into 14 days isolation.

His tweet read: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated.”

