Protesters Vandalise Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia

Barely a week after some persons vandalised a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana, some fellows have attacked the Nigerian Embassy in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.

It was gathered that the perpetrators were citizens of Nigeria who were protesting the alleged discriminatory practices and infringement on their fundamental human rights by Indonesian immigration officials.

In video clips that surfaced online, the placard-carrying protesters were heard chanting, “Nigeria is not helping us in this country. We don’t have an Embassy. We no go ‘gree.”

Some of them were seen vandalising a white bus on the premises of the Embassy building while others broke the windows and doors of the building.

The mob also brought down the Nigerian flag and shred it after dragging it for some minutes.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a two-part tweet, condemned the Thursday attack, describing it as “disgraceful”.

He said efforts were being made to bring the suspects to book.

Onyeama wrote, “Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans who without justification attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia today.

“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished. Totally unacceptable behaviour.”

However, The PUNCH quoted MFA spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, as saying that the details of the attack were still unknown.

The Punch

