News

Sanwo-Olu Bars Media Congratulatory Messages as He Turns 55

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ruled out congratulatory messages from friends and we’ll wishers as he turns 55 years.

In a press statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gbenga Akosile, the governor advised those who harbour the intention of sending him birthday messages via the pages of newspapers to channel the resources to attending to the less privileged in the society. He added that by so doing, “you would have lifted my heart too”.

Sanwo-Olu said that apart from spending the better part of the day attending to important state matters, he would also leverage on the day to reflect on his purpose of existence in life.

The statement concluded by noting that there will be no form of celebrations on the day whatsoever, other than what was earlier stated.

Below is the full statement:

Eric

Related Articles

Policeman Dismissed, Arraigned for Killing Corps Member

July 7, 2018

Man Rapes Six Teenage Boys, Blames Demons

February 24, 2020

Court Acquits Teacher Accused of Stealing from Donald Duke’s Wife

March 5, 2019

Reno Omokri Calls Out Femi Adesina over Claims Robbers Killed Fasoranti’s Daughter

July 13, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: