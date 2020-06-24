Sanwo-Olu Bars Media Congratulatory Messages as He Turns 55

By Eric Elezuo

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ruled out congratulatory messages from friends and we’ll wishers as he turns 55 years.

In a press statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gbenga Akosile, the governor advised those who harbour the intention of sending him birthday messages via the pages of newspapers to channel the resources to attending to the less privileged in the society. He added that by so doing, “you would have lifted my heart too”.

Sanwo-Olu said that apart from spending the better part of the day attending to important state matters, he would also leverage on the day to reflect on his purpose of existence in life.

The statement concluded by noting that there will be no form of celebrations on the day whatsoever, other than what was earlier stated.

Below is the full statement:

