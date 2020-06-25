Buhari’s Backing of Giadom Marks End of Tinubu’s Dominance in APC, Says Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said Bola Tinubu’s dominance in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to an end after President Muhammadu Buhari declared that he was backing Victor Giadom as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, is highly regarded as the ‘national leader’ of the APC.

Mr Fani-Kayode said the former governor has been thrown under the bus and retired from politics.

Mr Giadom, from Rivers State, is an ally of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Both Mr Tinubu and Mr Amaechi have been engaged in an intense and devastating power struggle within the APC, one which led to the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.

Mr Giadom was suspended from office as the deputy national secretary of the APC by the National Working Committee (NWC) to ward off his attack on the party structure which is dominated by Mr Tinubu’s loyalists.

The NWC appointed Abiola Ajimobi, the deputy national chairman (South) of the APC, as acting chairman.

But that did not stop him (Giadom) from pursuing his claims that he is the authentic party chairman, after the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Mr Oshiomhole recently.

Mr Giadom said he is backed by a court order.

President Buhari in a statement from his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday afternoon, said he would attend the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting convened by Mr Giadom because “the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.”

Mr Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) said on Wednesday on Twitter, “First Oshiomole is kicked out by the Court of Appeal. Then his preferred replacement, Ajimobi, falls into a coma. Then his arch rival, Giadom, is recognised by Buhari as Nat. Chairman.

“Conclusion: it is over for Tinubu. He has been thrown under the bus & retired from politics!”

