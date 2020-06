Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 20,244 with 436 New Infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have hit a total of 20,244 as the country recorded 436 new infections on Sunday.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet.

So far, a total of 6, 879 patients have been discharged while another 518 have died.

