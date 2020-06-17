News

Thunderstorm Kills Three FRSC Officers in Ogun

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Thunderstorm on Wednesday killed three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps attached to the Ogun State Sector Command.

The officials were allegedly struck to death at their office located at the Old Ilese Tollgate in the Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred around 10am today when the affected FRSC officials were planning for the early morning parade.

It was gathered that there were over 10 officials at the scene of the incident when the thunderstorm struck.

She said, “So, we were informed. But, my sector commander has just gone there to find out what really happened.

“I cannot give any report until when he comes back to give us details of what really happened.”

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Insecurity: Afenifere asks South-West to activate traditional self-defence

May 28, 2019

Gadhafi Son Can Face Crimes Against Humanity Case – ICC Judges

April 6, 2019

TheBoss Celebrates Seasoned Administrator, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo @ 61.

March 8, 2018

Heads will Roll If Another Abduction Happens, Buhari Warns Security Chiefs

March 23, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: