Thunderstorm Kills Three FRSC Officers in Ogun

Thunderstorm on Wednesday killed three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps attached to the Ogun State Sector Command.

The officials were allegedly struck to death at their office located at the Old Ilese Tollgate in the Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred around 10am today when the affected FRSC officials were planning for the early morning parade.

It was gathered that there were over 10 officials at the scene of the incident when the thunderstorm struck.

She said, “So, we were informed. But, my sector commander has just gone there to find out what really happened.

“I cannot give any report until when he comes back to give us details of what really happened.”

The Punch

