Maikanti Baru, Ex NNPC GMD Is Dead!

The immediate past Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru is dead.

He died on Friday night. He was 60 years old.

The current GMD of NNPC, Mele Kyari, announced Baru’s death via his verified Twitter handle early Saturday morning.

“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night,” Kyari tweeted.

“He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him

