Jandor Congratulates Sanwo-Olu, wants Lagos To Review Masterplan

Renowned Lagosian, successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has congratulated Nigerians as the most populous black nation celebrates 21 years of uninterrupted democracy.

Mr. Adediran who is the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Lagos state-based socio-political group, also used the occasion to congratulate the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he marks his first anniversary in office and advised that he takes a look at reviewing the Lagos Master Plan towards adapting it to the current realities of our time for better impact.

On the state economy, Jandor as he is fondly called, urged the Governor to look into ameliorating the sufferings of those who are most vulnerable and worst hit; those in the informal sector who depend on daily earnings for their livelihood and have been badly impacted by the total lockdown imposed by government to contain the spread of corona virus.

“During the lockdown, majority of our market men and women, traders and artisans had to dig in to their capital for survival as a result of the long stay at home, thereby leaving them with nothing to kick start their businesses again after the lockdown was relaxed” Jandor said.

He also lamented the woes of young Lagosians who through the night life and social nature of Lagos, draw earnings by working at various lounges and beauty salons. “This young Lagosians have had no earnings in the last three months, and I believe government can through the lounges where they work, using the same database upon which government draws consumption taxes to reach out to them with palliatives, till the global economy bounces back”

While celebrating with the duo of Governor Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on their first anniversary in office, Jandor wished them a successful tenure that will take Lagos to greater heights ahead of their hand-over to generation next in 2023.

“A state such as Lagos is very significant as the 5th biggest economy in Africa and requires fresh ideas on a regular basis” Jandor opined.

Assuring of his continuous support to contribute to the greatness of the state, Jandor called on well-meaning Lagosians to come together and ensure that Lagos and indeed Nigeria come out stronger from the raging coronavirus pandemic.

