Buhari Reshuffles NNPC’s Board of Directors

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) after the expiration of the tenure of the current board.

The newly constituted board members are expected to serve for a tenure of three years, effective immediately. They will take over from the last board, whose 3-year tenure officially ended in 2019. Information about this development is contained in a State House press release that was published on the official twitter handle of the Nigerian Presidency on Saturday morning.

The newly constituted NNPC board is made up of six members from each of the geo-political zones in the country. The members include the following individuals:

Mallam Mohammed Lawal, representing the North West

Dr Tajudeen Umar from North East

Adamu Mahmood Attah from North Central

Senator Magnus Abe from the South-South

Dr Stephen Dike from the South East, and

Chief Pius Akinyelure from the South West geo-political

Of the six members, three are returning members on the board – Chief Pius Akinyelure, Mallam Mohammed Lawal, and Dr Tajudeen Umar from North East.

Note that the constitution of the new board is considered a welcome development, as it balances the representation of the six geo-political zones on the board. The previous constitution of the board was faulted for not being “balanced”.

Note that the former board included the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari as a member. Stakeholders have since expected the President to reconstitute a new board to take over.

