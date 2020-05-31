Headline

Cuppy Makes History As She Hosts Apple Music’s First Africa Radio Show

Editor 4 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute
history making Ifeoluwa Otedola aka Cuppy

Ifeoluwa Otedola whose stage name is Cuppy will today make history as she hosts the first Apple Music Radio Show

The streaming platform announced  that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut today and will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African sounds, including genres like Afrobeat, rap, house, kuduro and more.

Cuppy, the Nigerian-born DJ and music producer, who is daughter of Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola will host the weekly one-hour show, which will be available at 9 a.m. EDT.

“The show represents a journey from West to East and North to South, but importantly a narrative of Africa then to Africa now,” Cuppy in a statement.

African music and artists have found success outside of the continent and onto the pop charts in both the U.S. and U.K. in recent years.

Acts like Drake and Beyoncé have borrowed the sound for their own songs, while performers like South African DJ Black Coffee as well as Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Mr Eazi — all with roots in Nigeria — continue to gain attention and have become household names.

Cuppy’s dad celebrated the great news on his official instagram, stating how proud he was of this her achievement.

Otedola just a few weeks back also celebrated the CNN feature of her eldest daughter, Tolani, a UK-based Afro soul musician,  who is also making waves.

 

 

Editor

Related Articles

Mo Ibrahim knocks Buhari, Atiku ” You are too old”

March 5, 2018

Offa Bank Robbery:How Police Tortured Us To Implicate Saraki killed Prime Suspect, Mike Adikwu-Accused Persons Reveal

March 16, 2019

Ex-French President Sarkozy to be tried for hiding true cost of re-election bid

May 18, 2019

Onnoghen: NASS Leadership Meets Today as Senate Reconvenes on Tuesday

January 27, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: