Cuppy Makes History As She Hosts Apple Music’s First Africa Radio Show
Ifeoluwa Otedola whose stage name is Cuppy will today make history as she hosts the first Apple Music Radio Show
“The show represents a journey from West to East and North to South, but importantly a narrative of Africa then to Africa now,” Cuppy in a statement.
African music and artists have found success outside of the continent and onto the pop charts in both the U.S. and U.K. in recent years.
Acts like Drake and Beyoncé have borrowed the sound for their own songs, while performers like South African DJ Black Coffee as well as Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Mr Eazi — all with roots in Nigeria — continue to gain attention and have become household names.
Cuppy’s dad celebrated the great news on his official instagram, stating how proud he was of this her achievement.
Otedola just a few weeks back also celebrated the CNN feature of her eldest daughter, Tolani, a UK-based Afro soul musician, who is also making waves.