Court Declares Deregistration of Political Parties By INEC Valid

A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission to deregister political parties, which failed to comply with the provisions of the law particularly Section 225 A of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, Justice Taiwo Taiwo affirmed that the constitutional powers of the electoral commission and reasons given by the commission for the deregistration of parties are valid and in conformity with the law.

The court therefore held that the deregistration of National Unity Party as a political party in Nigeria was lawfully done in exercise of vested constitutional powers of the INEC.

NUP is one of the 74 parties deregistered by the INEC in February.

