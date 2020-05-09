Nigeria COVID-19 Cases Hit 3, 912, with 386 New Infections

Nigeria on Friday, recorded 386 cases of COVID-19, the highest daily figure since the country recorded its first case in February.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Friday’s figure, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 3,912 from 3,526 reported on Thursday evening.

The public health agency in a tweet Friday night said the new cases were reported in 20 states. These are Lagos, Kano, Katsina Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Borno, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ogun, Plateau, Oyo, Sokoto, Rivers, Kaduna, Edo, Ebonyi, Ondo, Enugu, Imo, Gombe and Osun states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 34 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

There was an increase in the number of infections reported for Friday compared to 381 reported on Thursday.

While Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease in the country, cases in Kano and Borno states have continued to increase significantly.

Nigeria has so far tested 23,835 persons since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 3,912 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 2,950 cases are still active, 679 have recovered and have been discharged, and 127 deaths have been reported.

There has been an increase in infections since the government eased the lockdown on Monday.

