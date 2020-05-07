COVID-19 Deaths in Nigeria Exceed 100 with 195 New Infections

Over 100 people have now died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC announced Wednesday night via Twitter that of the 3,145 so far confirmed cases in the country, 103 have resulted to death, while 534 have been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The new coronavirus cases, 195 in all, emanate from 13 states with Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto and Borno accounting for 159 cases.

Lagos now has a total of 1,308 cases, while Kano has 427 and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has recorded 316.

