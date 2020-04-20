Coronavirus: Adeboye Asks FG to Include ‘Men of God’ in Committees, Prophesies End of Pandemic

The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said on Sunday COVID-19 pandemic would soon come to an end.

The cleric made the prediction in a Sunday service telecast on Dove Television Station.

He said, “I believe I have good news for us; I believe that the return journey to normalcy has started.

“I sincerely hope that we will remember to give all glory to God. We thank government; we thank God for efforts so far made. I believe they have done creditably well; it was a situation they had never seen before. But I would suggest that in the future, they should include in their committees men of God.

“I am not talking of small men like myself; I am talking of chief imams and archbishops so that they can help them with the spiritual aspect of this warfare. I sincerely do hope that we would not admit that it is not our wisdom, not our ability, not our planning that had given us whatever victory that we have already got.”

He added, “We need to return all the glory to God because as the elders would say, rain can send you to the same hut more than once. We need to really give all the glory to God because we don’t want the victory that we have won so far to be reversed. If you ask any doctor, he would tell you that the most difficult kind of cancer to handle is the one that relapses. We don’t want a relapse of this scourge.”

