Shocker: NCDC Discloses That COVID-19 Will Reach All Nigerian States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has warned Nigerians to prepare for the transmission of the coronavirus to more states.

There have been a total of 407 confirmed cases in Lagos, FCT, Osun, Kano, Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Katsina, Bauchi, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Delta, Ondo, Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers and Niger.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who appeared on Sunrise Daily, a live programme on Channels Television, on Thursday morning, noted that, though there are bound to be more cases, the goal is to build a more efficient public health infrastructure.

Ihekweazu said, “What we are trying to achieve, and it’s very important for Nigerians to understand, is a landscape where we can continue our work in responding, while we restart parts of the economy.

“We are responding to something, at the moment, across 22 states. But it will grow to almost every state in Nigeria. There is no reason it won’t. It is a respiratory virus.

“So, what we are trying to achieve right now, in the short term, is not to stop transmission because we know that will be very difficult to do. No country in the world has achieved that.”

The Punch

