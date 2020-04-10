Headline

Jandor Celebrates Eko United Chairman, Wole Olagundoye At 50

Editor 1 day ago
0 44 Less than a minute

 

Mr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, a Lagos based Socio-Political Group, has joined well-meaning friends and well wishers to celebrate the Chairman of Eko United, Mr. Wole Olagundoye who turned 50 today, Friday April 10.

Jandor as he is fondly called described Olagunjoye, who is also the Managing Director of Outori Limited as well as the immediate past Captain of the January 9 Collectives (J9C), as a great friend and astute professional whose commitment can’t go unrecognised.

While wishing the technocrat many blissful years with greater accomplishment ahead, Adediran said: “Team Jandor is glad to celebrate you at 50.

“I am also celebrating you knowing the significance of this day is beyond just your birthday.

“It is a celebration of someone that is loved and greatly admired.

“Happy 50th Birthday Mr. Wole Olagunjoye!”

