Coalition Against COVID-19 Releases Informecial To Help Battle Pandemic

The Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID), a private sector-driven initiative coordinated by the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) has released an infomercial as part of its contribution to the battle against the pandemic.

The enlightenment video which is in partnership with celebrities and Nigerian citizens is themed ” Let’s work together and stay alive together.

Posted by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola on his Instagram handle, the video emphasizes the fact that it is vital to fight to defend the world and our fatherland by working together to stay alive together.

It also adds a a call to action, importing Nigerians to “Please, stay safe, stay home, wash your hands regularly and maintain social distance. It’s when people do not abide by these rules that the virus spreads”

The exciting video opens with Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and features: Femi Otedola, Tony Elemelu, Jim Ovia, Herbert Wigwe, Mr Adedeji Adeleke, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and First Bank GMD, Adesola Adedutan.

It also features such celebrities as Onyeka Onwenu, Waje, Tiwa Savage, RMD, Sola Sobowale,Ali Nuhu Wizkid, Davido, Dare Art Alade, Ali Baba, Debola Williams and some Nigerians.

The video is coming on the heels of CACOVID’s intervention through the building of Isolation Centres in major Nigerian cities.

Watch video

