Easter: Jandor Rejoices With Christians, Offers Message Of Hope

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, a Lagos based socio-political group, Mr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran rejoices with Christians on the occasion of the Easter celebrations.

In a release signed by Eniola Opeyemi, the Media Assistant to the Lead visioner and made available to the media in Lagos,

Mr Adediran, fondly called Jandor said: “Easter celebration marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, thereby providing us the opportunity to reflect, the strength to pray, the perseverance to lawfuly obey constituted authorities and the hope to believe that the evil days won’t stand the test of time.”

He added that: the novel Corona Virus pandemic can be likened to the Passover night as stated in the Holy Bible: Exodus 11:1–12:36. “A keynote here can be likened to Israelites adherence to God’s instruction sent through Moses”.

Jandor further enjoins all to obey the government and adhere to the instructions of the NCDC, “though quite tasking, our health is more Important. I am pretty sure that, with our togetherness, we will defeat the coward Covid-19 Pandemic.”

“While I celebrate with Christian faithfuls and everyone in Lagos State, Nigeria and across the globe, let’s be prayerful, continue to be law abiding and tolerant as well. This time shall pass too”, he said.

