Nova Merchant Supports Government’s COVID-19 Effort With Donations

Nova Merchant Bank has also joined the league of corporate organisation giving support to the government’s brave fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said it will support the following organisation:

– Pacelli School of the Blind, Surulere Lagos.

– Vigilant Heart Orphanage, Lekki Lagos.

– Heritage Home Foundation, Ikota Lagos.

– Old Peoples Home, Yaba Lagos.

Handing over the items, Omolara Abiola, Head Brand Marketing and Corporate Communications on behalf of the Board expressed the bank’s commitment to the fight against COVID-19. “COVID-19 is a global pandemic and it is our responsibility to protect our communities by taking deliberate steps to limit the spread of this virus,” she said.

The bank Chairman, Mr Phillips Oduoza, who spoke on the bank’s CSR efforts, said, “Communities around us should benefit from our presence especially at times like this. Even though we are a relatively new Bank, we believe in supporting the society as this gesture is to complement the efforts of government in providing relief to Nigerians”.

“I would also like to use this opportunity to commend the government for its deliberate response to limit the spread of the scourge and will like to call on other corporate organizations and highly placed Nigerians to join the government in the fight against COVID-19”

