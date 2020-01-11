Adding Value: A Greater Tomorrow Awaits You If… by Henry Ukazu

Greetings Dear Friend,

I guess you are still basking in the euphoria of the New Year. Every New Year always comes with its peculiar challenges. This is because trying to adjust to a new style can be challenging, especially when you have a new product, idea or lifestyle you are hoping to bring on board. It’s worthy of note that every day comes with its own blessings, opportunities, and hope for a better tomorrow if only you can take advantage of the gift of life. Living a fulfilling and successful life entails setting a goal that will make you want to jump out of your bed every morning

A life without a purpose is not worth living. Without purpose, you’ll literally be drifting like a wind. As a rational being, you ought to review your life everyday, week, month, year and decade to know where you are headed. We all have dreams and aspirations and actualizing them comes with strength and great thoughts in order for it to see the light of the day. Every employee looks out for promotion, every businessman/woman looks out for that day when they will break even with all necessary tools and resources needed to run a successful business, every student looks out for the day they will graduate and begin to reap the fruit of their labour. A greater tomorrow always comes to those who do what they are meant to do, and if it doesn’t add up, just know, it’s either it’s not meant to happen or the right hour has not yet come.

This week’s article is a very symbolic and passionate one for me because it is pregnant with a lot of blessings and ideas which will put smiles on the faces of millions if not billions of people around the world. I don’t really know about you, but I am very optimistic about what tomorrow holds for me. This is because not only can I feel it, but I have a very strong positive attitude towards life. The interesting thing about A Greater Tomorrow is that it is pregnant with opportunities that will be a blessing to humanity. During the course of this article, we shall be discussing some of the programs that A Greater Tomorrow promises to bring on board.

Are you satisfied with how society is today? Are you pleased with the channel/direction the world is moving? Are you satisfied with where are you are at the moment with your endeavours? Do you plan to make a change for a better tomorrow? Do you envisage a time when you can tour the world with relative ease? Do you plan to retire peacefully with little or no regret? Do you look forward to a period you will spend quality time with your better half, kids, family, and loyal friends? Do you have any plans for tomorrow? If yes, what are you doing about it? A greater tomorrow doesn’t just come just like that. For you to have a greater tomorrow, you must be intentional about your plans or ideas.

Let’s discuss some aspects of life that “A Greater Tomorrow” will focus on:

Education:

Visionary leaders are always creative because they not only see tomorrow, they plan for tomorrow. This set of individuals are quite aware of the fact that one of the greatest and most proactive ways of preparing for tomorrow is by utilizing the gospel of education. Education in today’s has gone farther than classroom teachings. It also entails using informal education, skills acquisition programs, mentoring and soft skills. Furthermore, the global world especially, the youths are in dire of STEM education. Stem education refers to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Stem education is the latest enterprising information progressive leaders have decided to adopt to prepare for tomorrow’s opportunity. As opined by many schools of thought, the year 2000 is the jet and digital age where everything moves at the speed of light. You cannot underscore the importance and power of technology in our contemporary society. Therefore, it is imperatively important to empower the youths in order to have a “A greater Tomorrow”.

Reduction of Recidivism:

One of the major focus of “A Greater Tomorrow will be on how to reduce recidivism in New York City and the global world. No society can truly have development without a stable and peaceful environment. Reducing recidivism entails empowering incarcerated and convicted inmates/prisoners who are serving their terms with informed programs centered on skill acquisition and education. The idea behind this thought is to give the concerned people an opportunity to turn around and become more responsible citizens to themselves, families, and society in general. When these individuals are truly empowered, they will, in turn, add value to society by reducing recidivism. No condition in life is permanent. It doesn’t matter what you have been through and what condition you are currently facing. As the Legal Coordinator for New York City Department of Correction, part of my duties is informing and teaching inmates about the law especially criminal law, however, I have taken it upon myself to give them a better life by letting them know they can still live a better life by being more productive.

Youths Empowerment:

One of the vision of “A Greater Tomorrow” is to train and empower the youths and young adults in need of counseling and guidance relating to relationship, education, personal and professional life, self-discovery, values, soft and hard skills, career guidance and resourceful tools and information which will empower them to succeed in life. A lot of youths seems to have lost values and as such they tend to follow the bandwagon. The mission of “A Greater Tomorrow will be focused on providing training services on self-discovery and referring opportunities where the need arises. This training will take place three main areas namely: Creating Awareness of themselves. The second stage will be finding their path to life, and the last stage will focus on unleashing their potentials.

Charitable Acts:

The final but not the least mission of “A Greater Tomorrow will be on charitable deeds. Charitable organization gives back to the community by helping the less privileged and those in need. Non-Government Organization serves as the exception to the rule in life that nobody owes you anything. Non-Government Organization believes that someone or an organization pays it forward for them to get to where they are today by providing scholarship opportunities, food, shelter, educational training and resources, and they deem it nice to also pay it forward to next generation by giving back. The world is in dire of need of good people with a good and large heart to serve. Putting smiles on the faces of people despite facing your own challenges is an uncommon gift that is in high demand in our society. The idea behind “A Greater Tomorrow” is to give life a meaning by letting humanity know that there are people who feel their pain and are willing to share both in thoughts, words, and deeds by providing them with basic human needs and resources that will give them hope to live through life.

In conclusion, it’s worthy to mention that a greater tomorrow is not an easy feat to achieve. This is because in the course of working for a greater tomorrow, you are bound to make mistakes, however, the mistakes are prove that you are trying and doing something great. Without making mistakes, you’ll hardly learn. The big question you have to ask yourself is what will you like to achieve tomorrow in order to have a greater tomorrow? In doing this, I’ll charge you with the responsibility talking time to find out the most productive time of the day that works for you and then find quality time in planning a greater tomorrow.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success. He can be reached via henrous@gmail.com

