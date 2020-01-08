Buhari Congratulates Adeduntan, FirstBank MD, on International Award

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday felicitated with the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, on the conferment on him of the award of Distinguished Alumnus of the Year by Cranfield School of Management, United Kingdom.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president believed that the award was a vote of confidence on Nigerian professionals, many of who rank among the very best in the world.

“The fact that Cranfield School of Management is giving Adeduntan the award because he ‘exemplifies the values of the school,’ and serves as ‘role model to students and potential students,’ President Buhari believes, is an endorsement that should make every Nigerian proud.

Like this: Like Loading...