Featured

No One Was Hurt in Foiled Robbery, FirstBank Says, Hails Police, Military

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

Following the foiled bank robbery attack at the Mpampe, Abuja branch of FirstBank Nigeria Limited, the management has expressed its heartfelt appreciation to the Nigerian Police and Army for their prompt response and quelling the attack.

In a press statement signed by the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, and made available to The Boss, the Bank informed that customers and staff were unhurt and the robbers have been apprehended.

Below is the statement in details:

Corporate Statement

We wish to inform everyone that the attempted robbery incident that happened at one of our branches in Abuja has been foiled; customers and staff are unhurt; and the suspects have been apprehended.

The immediate response by the police and military is very commendable and we truly appreciate them for their doggedness and commitment.

Thank you.

Eric

Related Articles

Two BRT Buses in Headlong Collision at Ikorodu

September 2, 2019

Supreme Court Declares Buhari ’Eminently Qualified’ to Contest

November 15, 2019

Buhari Mourns Bauchi Varsity Students

August 7, 2019

2019 Election’s about Survival of Nigeria – Peter Obi

January 15, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: