No One Was Hurt in Foiled Robbery, FirstBank Says, Hails Police, Military

By Eric Elezuo

Following the foiled bank robbery attack at the Mpampe, Abuja branch of FirstBank Nigeria Limited, the management has expressed its heartfelt appreciation to the Nigerian Police and Army for their prompt response and quelling the attack.

In a press statement signed by the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, and made available to The Boss, the Bank informed that customers and staff were unhurt and the robbers have been apprehended.

Below is the statement in details:

Corporate Statement

We wish to inform everyone that the attempted robbery incident that happened at one of our branches in Abuja has been foiled; customers and staff are unhurt; and the suspects have been apprehended.

The immediate response by the police and military is very commendable and we truly appreciate them for their doggedness and commitment.

Thank you.

