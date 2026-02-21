Opinion
The Power of Strategy in the 21st Century: Unlocking Extraordinary Possibilities (Pt. 2)
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
“In Nigeria, strategy is not an abstraction imported from elsewhere—it is forged daily in the crucible of reality. Here, global principles meet local truths, and the strategies that work are those humble enough to learn from both. The future of this nation will be written not by those who wait for solutions, but by those who create them from the raw materials of our own experience” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Introduction: Why Strategy Matters More Than Ever
There was a time when strategy meant creating a detailed plan and sticking to it for years. You would map everything out, follow the steps, and expect success to follow. That world no longer exists.
Today, change happens too fast for rigid plans. Industries transform overnight. Skills that were valuable last year become obsolete. Global events ripple through local economies in ways we could never predict. In this environment, strategy has evolved into something more dynamic—less about predicting the future and more about building the capacity to navigate it successfully.
This is the power of 21st-century strategy. It helps individuals chart meaningful careers in uncertain times. It enables businesses to thrive despite constant disruption. It allows nations to build prosperity that outlasts any single administration.
Nowhere is this more evident than in Nigeria. Here, strategy is not an abstract exercise. It is a daily necessity. Nigerians navigate unreliable infrastructure, policy shifts, and economic volatility while pursuing their ambitions. The strategies that work here are not imported from textbooks. They are forged in the reality of local experience—blending global knowledge with gritty, on-the-ground wisdom.
This exploration looks at how strategy works at three levels in Nigeria: for the person trying to build a meaningful life, for the business striving to grow, and for the nation working to secure its future.
Part One: For the Nigerian People—Redefining Success in a Changing World
The Old Promise That No Longer Holds
Not long ago, the path to a good life seemed clear. You went to school, earned your degree, found a job, and worked your way up. That degree was your ticket. It signaled to employers that you had what it takes.
That promise has broken.
Today, Nigeria produces hundreds of thousands of graduates each year. Many of them are brilliant. Many of them struggle to find work. The degree that once opened doors now barely gets a foot in. Employers have changed what they look for. They want to know not what you studied, but what you can actually do.
This is not unique to Nigeria. It is happening everywhere. But in Nigeria, where formal jobs are scarce and the youth population is massive, the shift hits harder. For the average Nigerian young person, the message is clear: waiting for someone to give you a job is not a strategy.
A New Way of Thinking About Yourself
The most important strategic shift for any individual is this: stop thinking of yourself as someone looking for work and start thinking of yourself as someone who creates value.
This is not just positive thinking. It is a fundamental change in perspective. When you see yourself as a value creator, you ask different questions. Not “who will hire me?” but “what problems can I solve?” Not “what jobs are available?” but “where can I apply my skills?” Not “what degree do I need?” but “what can I learn to become more useful?”
This mindset matters because it puts you in control. You are no longer waiting for opportunities to be given to you. You are actively looking for ways to contribute. And in an economy where problems are everywhere, people who can solve them will always find a way to earn a living.
What Skills Actually Matter Today
If degrees no longer guarantee success, what does? The answer lies in skills that are both practical and adaptable.
Problem-solving sits at the top of the list. Every organization, every community, every family faces challenges. People who can look at a difficult situation and figure out a way forward are always needed. This skill does not come from a textbook. It comes from practice—from learning to think clearly when things go wrong.
Communication matters more than most people realize. The ability to express ideas clearly, to listen carefully, to persuade others, to write simply—these are not soft skills. They are the tools we use to turn thoughts into action. In any field, people who communicate well stand out.
Digital literacy is no longer optional. It is the baseline. Using spreadsheets, collaborating on online platforms, understanding how data works, knowing your way around common software—these are not technical skills for specialists. They are basic tools for modern work. Without them, you are locked out of most opportunities.
Adaptability might be the most important of all. The willingness to learn new things, to admit what you do not know, to try something different when the old way stops working—this is what keeps people relevant over a lifetime. The person who can learn will always find a place. The person who stops learning will eventually be left behind.
Learning That Fits Real Life
The traditional model of education assumes you learn first and work later. You spend years in school, then you start your career. But in a fast-changing world, that model breaks down. By the time you finish learning, what you learned may already be outdated.
This is why many Nigerians are turning to micro-credentials—short, focused courses that teach specific, job-ready skills. These programs take weeks or months, not years. They cost a fraction of what university costs. And they signal clearly to employers what you can do.
A certificate in data analysis, digital marketing, project management, or solar installation tells a clear story. It says: I have this specific skill, and I can apply it right now. For employers, that is often more valuable than a general degree.
The beauty of this approach is flexibility. You can learn while working. You can stack credentials over time, building a portfolio of skills. You can pivot when opportunities shift. This is lifelong learning made practical—not an ideal, but a working strategy for staying relevant.
Taking Control of Your Financial Life
Strategy also applies to money. For years, most Nigerians had limited options. You saved what you could, kept it at home or in a bank, and hoped it would be enough. Inflation often ate away at whatever you managed to put aside.
Technology has changed this. Today, anyone with a smartphone can access tools that were once available only to the wealthy. Apps allow you to save automatically, invest small amounts, and get advice tailored to your situation. You can build a diversified portfolio with whatever you have. You can protect your money against inflation. You can plan for goals that matter to you.
The key is to start early and stay consistent. Small amounts saved regularly, invested wisely, grow over time. This is not about getting rich quick. It is about building a foundation that gives you choices. The person with savings can take risks. The person with investments can weather storms. Financial strategy is not just about money—it is about freedom.
Part Two: For Nigerian Businesses—Thriving in a Complex Environment
The End of the Five-Year Plan
There was a time when companies created detailed five-year plans and followed them religiously. Those days are gone. Markets move too fast. Technology changes too quickly. Consumer behaviour shifts in ways no one predicts.
Today, successful companies think differently. They set direction but stay flexible. They plan but remain ready to pivot. They treat strategy not as a document but as a continuous conversation—a way of making decisions in real time as new information emerges.
This is especially true in Nigeria, where the business environment presents unique challenges. Electricity is unreliable. Roads are poor. Policy can change overnight. Currency fluctuations affect everything. Companies that succeed here learn to adapt constantly. Rigidity is a recipe for failure.
What Digital Transformation Really Means
Every business today hears about digital transformation. But in Nigeria, going digital looks different than it does elsewhere.
You cannot simply move everything online and expect it to work. Internet access is not universal. Many customers prefer cash. Trust is built through personal relationships, not just websites. The purely digital model that works in London or Singapore will hit walls here.
Successful Nigerian companies understand this. They build hybrid models—digital at the core, but with physical touchpoints where needed. They offer online ordering and offline delivery. They accept digital payments but also cash. They use technology to enhance relationships, not replace them.
This is not a compromise. It is a sophisticated adaptation to local reality. The companies that get it right are not less digital. They are more intelligent about how digital actually works in their context.
Digital maturity matters more than digital adoption. This means building systems that function even when infrastructure fails. It means training people to use tools effectively. It means integrating technology into every part of the business, not just tacking it on at the edges. Companies that achieve this maturity outperform their competitors consistently.
Building Trust in a Low-Trust Environment
Nigeria faces a trust deficit. Years of broken promises, failed institutions, and economic volatility have left people cautious. Consumers do not easily trust businesses. Employees do not easily trust employers. Partners do not easily trust each other.
For companies, this is both a challenge and an opportunity. The businesses that earn trust stand out. They build loyal customer bases. They attract committed employees. They form partnerships that last.
Building trust takes time and consistency. It means delivering what you promise, every time. It means being transparent when things go wrong. It means treating customers and employees with respect, not as transactions. It means showing up consistently, even when it is difficult.
Some of Nigeria’s most successful companies have built their reputations on this foundation. They are not necessarily the flashiest or the most innovative. They are the ones people know they can count on. In an environment where trust is scarce, reliability becomes a competitive advantage.
The Power of Collaboration
The old model of business assumed competition was everything. You fought for market share. You protected your secrets. You went it alone.
That model is breaking down. The challenges businesses face today are too complex for any single organisation to solve alone. Climate change affects everyone. Skills gaps require industry-wide responses. Infrastructure deficits need collective action.
Forward-thinking Nigerian companies are embracing collaboration. They share data with competitors to build industry standards. They partner with government on infrastructure projects. They work with educational institutions to shape curricula. They understand that when the whole ecosystem grows, everyone benefits.
This is not charity. It is enlightened self-interest. A rising tide lifts all boats. Companies that invest in the broader environment create conditions for their own success.
Artificial Intelligence: Proceed with Purpose
Artificial intelligence is everywhere in business conversations. The hype is enormous. The fear of being left behind is real.
But for Nigerian companies, the strategic question is not whether to use AI. It is how to use AI wisely. Jumping on every trend without purpose leads nowhere. Building AI capabilities without governance creates risk.
The smart approach starts with problems, not technology. What specific challenges does your business face? Where could better data or smarter algorithms help? What decisions could be improved with more insight? These questions point to where AI might actually add value.
Equally important is data governance. AI learns from data. If your data is poor, your AI will be poor. If your data is biased, your AI will be biased. If your data is insecure, your AI creates vulnerability. Building strong data practices is not a technical detail. It is a strategic foundation.
Some Nigerian companies are already showing the way. They are using AI to assess credit risk for customers without formal banking history. They are using it to predict crop yields for farmers. They are using it to personalize learning for students. These applications solve real problems. They are not imported from elsewhere. They are built for Nigeria, by Nigerians.
People First: The Talent Challenge
Every business leader in Nigeria will tell you the same thing: finding and keeping good people is the hardest part of the job. The best talent is scarce. Competition is fierce. Many of the brightest leave for opportunities abroad.
This makes talent strategy central to business success. Companies that win the talent game win everything else.
What does good talent strategy look like? It starts with recognizing that people want more than money. They want to grow. They want to be valued. They want to do work that matters. Companies that provide these things attract and retain better people even when they cannot pay the highest salaries.
This means investing in training and development. It means creating clear career paths. It means building cultures where people feel respected and supported. It means giving people autonomy and trusting them to do good work.
Some Nigerian companies have built their own universities—internal training programs that develop talent systematically. Others partner with online learning platforms to give employees access to courses. Others create mentorship programs that connect experienced leaders with younger staff. These investments pay back many times over in loyalty, productivity, and innovation.
Part Three: For the Nigerian Nation—Building a Future That Works for Everyone
From Short-Term Thinking to Long-Term Vision
For decades, Nigerian governance has been shaped by election cycles. Each new administration brings its own plans, its own priorities, its own language. Programmes start and stop. Momentum is lost. Progress is fragmented.
This is changing. Slowly but significantly, Nigeria is building long-term strategic frameworks that outlast any single government. The Nigeria Agenda 2050 looks three decades ahead. The Renewed Hope Development Plan (2026-2030) translates that vision into concrete action for the next five years. These documents are not just paperwork. They represent a commitment to continuity—a recognition that real development takes time and persistence.
The shift matters because it changes how decisions get made. When long-term goals are clear, short-term choices can be evaluated against them. Does this policy move us toward the future we want? Does this budget advance our long-term priorities? These questions create discipline. They reduce the risk that immediate pressures will derail important work.
The Nigeria First Approach
There is a quiet revolution happening in Nigerian economic thinking. It is captured in the phrase “Nigeria First.”
For too long, Nigeria has been a consumer of other people’s products. We import what we could make. We buy what we could build. We send our resources abroad and buy back finished goods at higher prices. This pattern has kept us dependent. It has limited our industrial development. It has cost us jobs.
The Nigeria First approach aims to change this. It says: where possible, we should buy Nigerian. We should build Nigerian. We should invest in Nigerian capabilities.
This is not protectionism. It is strategic procurement. Government spending accounts for a significant portion of the economy—as much as 30 percent of GDP. When that money flows abroad, it creates jobs elsewhere. When it stays home, it builds local industry. Directing even a portion of procurement toward Nigerian producers could unlock millions of jobs and stimulate manufacturing capacity.
Agencies like NASENI (National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure) are driving this agenda. They are not just talking about local manufacturing. They are building it—developing products, training innovators, creating infrastructure for strategic industries like battery manufacturing. They are proving that Nigerians can make world-class products.
The challenge now is scaling this approach. Moving from pilot projects to systemic change. Embedding Nigeria First in procurement rules, in investment decisions, in the daily choices of businesses and consumers. Making patriotism practical—not just a sentiment but a force that shapes economic behaviour.
Digital Sovereignty: Owning Our Future Online
The digital economy runs on infrastructure. Data centers, fiber networks, cloud platforms—these are the roads and bridges of the 21st century. Countries that own their digital infrastructure have sovereignty. Countries that depend on others are vulnerable.
Nigeria is building toward digital sovereignty. Agencies like Galaxy Backbone are laying fiber across the country, connecting states, building data centers that meet international standards. This infrastructure ensures that government data stays in Nigeria. It provides continuity even when commercial providers face challenges. It builds capability that can serve the whole economy.
The vision goes further. With robust digital infrastructure, Nigeria can become a regional hub—serving West and Central Africa, attracting investment, creating jobs in technology and services. This is not just about catching up. It is about leapfrogging—using digital technology to accelerate development in ways previous generations could not.
But infrastructure alone is not enough. Digital sovereignty also means data sovereignty—control over the information that flows through these networks. It means policies that protect privacy while enabling innovation. It means building the human capacity to manage and secure digital systems. It means creating an environment where Nigerian technology companies can thrive.
The Demographic Dividend or Disaster?
Nigeria’s young population is often described as an opportunity. With a median age of eighteen, we are one of the youngest countries in the world. These young people could drive decades of economic growth.
But demography is not destiny. Young people are only an asset if they are productively engaged. If they are educated, healthy, and employed, they create wealth. If they are not, they become a source of instability.
This makes human capital development the most important investment Nigeria can make. Every child who receives quality education adds to our future capacity. Every young person who learns a skill becomes a potential contributor. Every life saved through better healthcare strengthens the whole society.
The challenge is scale. Nigeria’s education system is underfunded and overstretched. Millions of children are out of school. Quality varies enormously. The same is true for healthcare, for skills training, for social support. Building systems that reach everyone is a massive undertaking.
Yet progress is possible. Technology offers new ways to deliver education at scale. Community health workers can extend care to remote areas. Apprenticeship models can train young people in practical skills. The building blocks of human capital exist. The task is to assemble them into functioning systems.
The Governance Challenge
None of this works without effective governance. Good plans fail without good execution. Vision without implementation is just dreaming.
Nigeria’s governance challenges are well documented. Implementation gaps separate policy from reality. Coordination failures mean different agencies work at cross purposes. Capacity constraints limit what even dedicated officials can achieve. Trust deficits make collaboration difficult.
Addressing these challenges requires its own strategy. It means investing in the civil service—training, motivating, and supporting the people who run government day to day. It means using technology to improve transparency and accountability—making it harder for things to fall through cracks. It means creating platforms for dialogue between government, business, and civil society—so policies reflect real needs and real constraints.
It also means accepting that governance reform is slow work. Institutions are not built overnight. Trust is earned over years. Capacity grows through practice. The goal is not perfection but progress—steady, cumulative improvement in how things get done.
Conclusion: The Power of Small Wins Adding Up
There is a temptation to think of strategy as something grand—bold visions, dramatic transformations, sweeping changes. And certainly, those have their place.
But in Nigeria, the most powerful strategy may be something more modest. It is the individual who learns a new skill and applies it. The business that delivers on its promises, day after day. The policy that works as intended and makes life slightly better. These small wins, repeated millions of times, accumulate into something extraordinary.
This is the power of compounding progress. Each skilled graduate adds to the talent pool. Each reliable business builds trust in the market. Each functioning program demonstrates that government can work. These gains build on each other. Over time, they transform what is possible.
Nigeria has immense resources—human, natural, cultural. It has a young population full of energy and ambition. It has entrepreneurs solving problems every day. It has officials working to build systems that serve everyone. The foundation is there.
Strategy provides the framework—the way of thinking that helps individuals, businesses, and the nation make good choices amid uncertainty. It does not guarantee success. Nothing does. But it improves the odds. It helps us see more clearly. It keeps us moving in the right direction, even when the path is unclear.
That is the power of 21st-century strategy. Not predicting the future, but preparing for it. Not controlling events, but navigating them. Not waiting for possibilities to arrive, but working to make them real.
For Nigeria and Nigerians, those possibilities are extraordinary. The work of strategy is to bring them within reach.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a globally recognized scholar-practitioner and thought leader at the nexus of security, governance, and strategic leadership. His mission is dedicated to advancing ethical governance, strategic human capital development, and resilient nation-building, and global peace. He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
Opinion
In Defence of Atiku Abubakar: Experience, Reach and the 2027 Reality
By Tim Okojie Ave
The debate over who should carry the opposition banner in 2027 must be guided by political reality, not ethnic sentiment or social media noise. Nigeria is at a crossroads, and defeating President Bola Tinubu in 2027 will require experience, national reach, and electoral strength—not experiments.
I do not believe in, nor do I promote, ethnic politics. Recent Nigerian history proves that elections are not won by zoning rhetoric but by strategic calculations. Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a southerner, was not allowed to complete a second term—not because of performance alone, but because power blocs rallied against him. When the then-opposition APC sought a candidate capable of defeating Jonathan, they did not argue that it was “still the South’s turn.” Instead, they searched across the country for a candidate with massive grassroots followership and electoral weight. That search led them to Muhammadu Buhari, despite his past electoral losses and controversial human rights record as a former military ruler.
The result is now history.
It is therefore laughable when uninformed voices argue that Atiku Abubakar should be denied the ADC ticket because he has contested elections before. By that same logic, Buhari should never have been given the APC ticket. Political persistence is not a crime; it is often the mark of conviction and relevance.
Others argue that Atiku is “too old,” forgetting that leadership is not a sprint but a test of wisdom, stamina, and experience. Age did not disqualify global leaders like Joe Biden or Nelson Mandela, nor did it stop Buhari himself. What matters is physical fitness, mental clarity, and capacity—and on all counts, Atiku Abubakar remains fit.
The argument that it is “still the South’s turn” in 2027 is politically weak and strategically dangerous. When APC wanted to win, they ignored zoning sentiment and focused on victory. That is exactly what the African Democratic Congress (ADC) must do if it is serious about defeating Tinubu and reducing him to a one-term president. Political parties exist to win elections, not to appease ethnic emotions.
ADC must ensure party supremacy and resist being bamboozled into handing its ticket to candidates who exist mainly on social media but lack nationwide structure and grassroots acceptance.
If asked for my candid opinion on who best fits the ADC ticket in 2027, my choice is clear: Atiku Abubakar.
He possesses unmatched political experience, having served eight solid years as Vice President under President Olusegun Obasanjo. He is globally recognised as an astute politician and a patriotic business mogul. His wealth is independent of public office, meaning he is unlikely to treat Nigeria’s treasury as a personal bank.
Since leaving office, despite relentless political persecution, Atiku has not been successfully linked to any proven corruption case—an indication of transparency and resilience. He is healthy, active, and capable of representing Nigeria internationally without embarrassment.
Ultimately, elections are not won by sentiment but by strategy. If ADC truly seeks victory in 2027, it must choose a candidate with national appeal, experience, credibility, and structure. On all these counts, Atiku Abubakar stands tall.
This is not ethnic politics.
This is political realism.
Tim Okojie Ave is the Publisher, National Chronicle newspaper
Opinion
If Glo Didn’t Exist: A Counterfactual Analysis of Nigeria’s Telecom Sector
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
It is a well-known fact that impact is not only measured by what exists, but by imagining what would be missing if it did not. If Globacom (Glo) had never entered Nigeria’s telecom sector, prices would likely have adjusted more slowly, competition would have been weaker, and access to affordable data might not have expanded at the same pace. But beyond affordability and efficiency, there is a more human and palpable indicator of impact, a phrase born in lecture halls and campus corridors: “We need some oxygen.”
At first glance, the slogan sounds dramatic. Yet on Nigerian campuses, it carries a precise and practical meaning. When students say, “Guys, we need some oxygen,” they are not talking about air. They are asking a colleague to turn on their Glo hotspot. It is a coded language, creative, humorous, and deeply revealing. “Oxygen” has become synonymous with Glo data.
Why oxygen? Because for today’s student, internet access is life-support for academic survival. Assignments are submitted online. Journal articles are downloaded from digital libraries. Class groups function on WhatsApp. Research discussions happen in shared online spaces. Without data, academic work stalls. With efficient data, ideas move.
The slogan did not emerge randomly. It emerged from lived experience, affordability and efficiency. Glo’s competitive pricing means one student can purchase a bundle and share it with many others. In classrooms across Nigeria, it is common to see a small cluster of students huddled around laptops while one phone provides the signal. The hotspot becomes communal infrastructure. Knowledge flows because data flows.
Interestingly, the creativity does not stop at “oxygen.” In some departments and facilities, students have gone further to coin a new word: “Gloxygen.” By this they mean the special kind of oxygen that comes specifically from Glo, a playful fusion of Glo and oxygen, symbolizing dependable, affordable data that keeps academic life alive. In other circles, they even speak of a process called “Gloxygenation.” The term humorously describes the act of turning on a Glo hotspot so that others can connect and “receive life.” It is their scientific metaphor for restoring digital vitality before a presentation, an online submission, or a group assignment. Nothing is impossible with students when it comes to creativity. As a lecturer, I am fully aware of how strongly they crave stable and affordable connectivity, and how often that craving points in one direction, Glo.
Efficiency strengthens the metaphor. Students rely on Glo not just because it is affordable, but because it performs. WhatsApp calls go through clearly. Messages deliver instantly. Browsing remains stable enough for research and downloads. When a network consistently allows smooth connectivity, it earns trust. That trust transforms into culture, and culture produces slogans, new vocabularies and shared identity.
From a human development perspective, the phrase “we need oxygen” signals more than brand preference. It reflects digital dependency in modern education. Affordable internet reduces the marginal cost of learning. It narrows inequality between students from different income backgrounds. It enables collaboration. It reduces academic frustration. In essence, it simplified access to knowledge.
If Glo did not exist, would this slogan exist? Possibly not. Higher data costs would reduce sharing. Less competitive pricing would limit bundle sizes. Hotspot culture might shrink. The symbolic “oxygen” would become scarce. And when oxygen becomes scarce, productivity declines and mental fatigue is likely.
What makes the slogan powerful is its simplicity. Students could have said, “Please turn on your hotspot.” Instead, they say, “We need oxygen.” It is witty, coded, efficient just like the data service they are requesting. It communicates urgency without embarrassment. It signals community without complaint. It reflects how deeply embedded affordable connectivity has become in campus life.
In economic language, Glo intensified competition and increased consumer surplus. In campus language, it supplies oxygen. And when an entire generation equates your service with the air they breathe for learning, when they invent words like “Gloxygen” and speak of “Gloxygenation”, that is not merely market penetration. That is cultural integration. That is positive impact.
At Bayero University Kano, particularly around the Mami Markets and the student village areas of both the Old and New Campus, the pattern becomes even clearer. If you see a cluster of students gathered under one large umbrella, you will often notice the green and white signage nearby, Glo SIM registration points and promotional stands offering guidance on new and cheaper bundles. The presence is visible, accessible, and woven into student daily life.
Sometimes, the strongest evidence of impact is not found in financial reports or subscriber statistics. It is found in everyday speech. And on Nigerian campuses, the speech is clear:
“We need some oxygen….”
Dr. Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
Opinion
The Power of Strategy in the 21st Century: Unlocking Extraordinary Possibilities
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
“Strategy in the twenty-first century is not about predicting tomorrow with precision, but about building the capacity to thrive within it. The future belongs not to those with the most detailed plans, but to those most prepared to learn, adapt, and grow as tomorrow unfolds” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Abstract
The concept of strategy has undergone a fundamental transformation in the twenty-first century. Where once it meant rigid long-term planning, today strategy demands adaptability, continuous learning, and the capacity to navigate uncertainty. This publication examines how individuals, corporations, and nations can harness this evolved understanding of strategy to create extraordinary possibilities. It argues that success in the current era depends not on predicting the future but on building the capacity to thrive within it.
Introduction: The New Strategic Paradigm
There was a time when strategy meant creating a detailed plan and adhering to it rigidly for years. Organizations would map every step, follow predetermined pathways, and expect success to follow predictably. That world has vanished.
Contemporary reality is defined by velocity and volatility. Industries transform overnight. Skills that commanded premiums become obsolete within months. Global events ripple through local economies in unprecedented ways. In this environment, strategy has evolved into something fundamentally different—less about prediction and more about preparedness, less about control and more about navigation.
This new strategic paradigm rests on several foundational principles:
Adaptability over rigidity. Plans must remain living documents, continuously revised as circumstances change.
Learning over knowing. The capacity to acquire new knowledge matters more than the knowledge one already possesses.
Resilience over optimization. Systems designed to withstand shocks outperform those designed only for peak efficiency.
Connection over isolation. No entity succeeds alone; ecosystems matter more than individual actors.
These principles apply across every level of human endeavour. For the individual charting a career, the corporation navigating competitive pressures, and the nation securing its citizens’ prosperity, the strategic mindset required is remarkably similar.
Part One: Strategic Imperatives for Individuals
The Collapse of the Old Contract
For much of the twentieth century, a clear social contract governed individual advancement. Education led to credentials. Credentials led to employment. Employment led to security. This linear progression provided predictability for generations.
That contract has dissolved. Educational attainment no longer guarantees professional opportunity. Credentials that once opened doors now barely secure attention. The relationship between learning and earning has become uncertain and contested.
This dissolution is not temporary. It reflects structural changes in how value is created and exchanged in modern economies. Automation displaces routine work. Artificial intelligence augments cognitive tasks. Global talent pools compete across borders. The individual who waits for someone else to provide opportunity will wait indefinitely.
Reframing Personal Identity
The most fundamental strategic shift available to any individual involves reframing how they understand themselves. Moving from the mindset of a job seeker to that of a value creator transforms every subsequent decision.
The job seeker asks: Who will employ me? What positions are available? How can I meet someone else’s requirements?
The value creator asks: What problems can I solve? Where can my skills make a difference? How can I contribute meaningfully?
This distinction is not semantic. It determines where attention goes, how effort is invested, and what opportunities become visible. In economies characterised by rapid change, those who focus on creating value consistently outperform those who focus on securing positions.
Essential Capabilities for Contemporary Success
While specific skills vary across fields and contexts, certain capabilities prove consistently valuable regardless of circumstance.
Problem-solving stands paramount. Every organization, community, and family faces challenges. Individuals who can analyze complex situations, identify viable pathways forward, and execute solutions are perpetually needed. This capability develops through practice—through confronting difficulties, reflecting on outcomes, and refining approaches over time.
Communication determines whether ideas translate into action. The ability to articulate thoughts clearly, listen attentively, persuade ethically, and write simply separates effective contributors from those whose potential remains unrealized. Communication is not a soft skill; it is the mechanism through which thought influences the world.
Digital literacy has become foundational rather than specialized. Using digital tools fluently, understanding data, navigating online platforms, and adapting to technological change are now baseline requirements for meaningful participation in modern economies. Those lacking these capabilities face progressive exclusion from opportunity.
Adaptability may ultimately prove most important. The willingness to learn continuously, acknowledge ignorance, experiment with unfamiliar approaches, and pivot when circumstances change distinguishes those who remain relevant across decades from those whose effectiveness diminishes over time.
Contemporary Approaches to Learning
Traditional education assumed a sequential model: learn first, then work, then retire. This model collapses when knowledge evolves faster than curricula can update.
Micro-credentials have emerged as a practical response. Short, focused programs teaching specific, demonstrable skills allow individuals to build capabilities incrementally. A certificate in data analysis, project management, digital marketing, or renewable energy installation signals clearly what an individual can accomplish. These credentials stack over time, creating portfolios of capability that often prove more valuable than general degrees.
This approach enables flexibility. Learning occurs alongside working. New skills accumulate as old ones become less relevant. Pivoting between fields becomes possible without restarting entirely. Lifelong learning ceases to be an abstract ideal and becomes a practical strategy for remaining valuable.
Financial Autonomy as Strategic Foundation
Technology has democratized access to financial tools previously available only to the wealthy. Applications enabling automated saving, low-cost investing, and personalized guidance allow individuals to build financial foundations regardless of starting point.
The strategic principle is straightforward: begin early, remain consistent. Small amounts invested regularly, diversified appropriately, and left to compound create options over time. The individual with savings can take calculated risks. The individual with investments can weather economic storms. Financial capability translates directly into freedom—freedom to choose, to wait, to pursue meaningful work rather than merely necessary work.
Part Two: Strategic Imperatives for Corporations
The Obsolescence of Fixed Planning
Corporate strategy once meant five-year plans executed faithfully. Those plans assumed environments stable enough to predict, competitors predictable enough to model, and technologies static enough to anticipate. None of these assumptions hold today.
Contemporary corporate strategy operates differently. Direction remains essential, but rigidity proves fatal. Planning matters, but pivoting matters more. Strategy becomes continuous conversation rather than periodic document—a framework for making decisions as new information emerges, not a cage constraining response to changing circumstances.
Successful organizations treat strategy as learning. They sense market shifts rapidly, experiment with responses, amplify what works, and abandon what does not. They balance short-term performance with long-term reinvention, managing the present while preparing for futures that may differ radically from expectations.
Digital Transformation in Context
Digital transformation has become mandatory for organizations across sectors. Yet its meaning varies dramatically by context.
In environments with reliable infrastructure, digital transformation may mean moving entirely online. In environments where infrastructure remains inconsistent, successful approaches differ. Organizations must build hybrid models—digital at core but supplemented by physical touch points where needed. Online ordering paired with offline delivery. Digital payments alongside cash acceptance. Technology enhancing relationships rather than replacing them.
This is not compromise but sophistication. Organizations achieving genuine digital maturity build systems that function despite infrastructure limitations. They train people to use tools effectively. They integrate technology throughout operations rather than adding it superficially. They understand digital as means, not end.
Trust as Competitive Advantage
Many environments suffer trust deficits. Historical disappointments, institutional failures, and economic volatility leave stakeholders cautious. Consumers hesitate to believe claims. Employees hesitate to commit fully. Partners hesitate to collaborate deeply.
For organizations, this presents both challenge and opportunity. Those earning trust stand apart. They build loyal customer bases. They attract committed employees. They form partnerships enduring enough to accomplish meaningful work.
Building trust requires consistency over time. Delivering promised outcomes repeatedly. Communicating transparently when difficulties arise. Treating all stakeholders with respect rather than instrumentally. Showing up reliably even when circumstances make showing up difficult.
In low-trust environments, reliability becomes competitive advantage. Organizations people count on outperform those people merely watch.
Collaboration Over Isolation
Twentieth-century competitive models emphasised isolation. Organizations protected proprietary knowledge, fought for market share, and pursued individual advantage.
Twenty-first-century reality demands different approaches. Challenges confronting any single organisation often exceed its capacity to address alone. Skills gaps require industry-wide responses. Infrastructure deficits require collective action. Climate change affects everyone regardless of sector.
Forward-thinking Organizations embrace collaboration. They share data to build industry standards. They partner with government on systemic challenges. They work with educational institutions to develop future talent. They recognize that ecosystem health enables individual success.
This is enlightened self-interest, not charity. Organizations investing in broader environments create conditions for their own prosperity.
Artificial Intelligence: Strategic Adoption
Artificial intelligence dominates contemporary business discourse. Hype exceeds understanding. Fear of obsolescence drives hasty adoption.
Strategic Organizations approach AI differently. They begin with problems, not technology. What specific challenges resist current solutions? Where might better information improve decisions? What processes consume disproportionate time without adding proportionate value? These questions reveal where AI might contribute meaningfully.
Data governance precedes AI capability. Systems learning from data require data worth learning from—accurate, comprehensive, appropriately protected. Building strong data practices is not technical detail but strategic foundation. Organizations neglecting this foundation build on sand.
Most valuable applications address genuine needs rather than following trends. Credit assessment for previously excluded populations. Yield prediction for smallholder farmers. Learning personalization for students with varied needs. Applications solving real problems, designed for specific contexts, prove more valuable than imported solutions seeking problems to address.
Talent as Ultimate Constraint
Every organizational leader eventually acknowledges the same truth: finding and keeping capable people limits everything else. Talent scarcity constrains growth. Competition for capable individuals intensifies continuously. Those most valuable often face opportunities elsewhere.
Effective talent strategy recognizes that people seek more than compensation. They seek growth—opportunity to develop capabilities and advance meaningfully. They seek value—recognition that their contributions matter. They seek connection—relationships with colleagues and leaders who respect them.
Organizations providing these things attract and retain talent even without premium compensation. They invest in development through training, mentorship, and clear advancement pathways. They build cultures where people feel supported and trusted. They give autonomy while maintaining accountability.
Some Organizations create internal universities—systematic development programs building capabilities continuously. Others partner with learning platforms providing access to courses. Others establish mentorship connecting experienced leaders with emerging talent. These investments compound through loyalty, productivity, and innovation.
Part Three: Strategic Imperatives for Nations
Transcending Electoral Cycles
Governance traditionally operates on electoral timelines. Each administration brings new priorities, new language, and new approaches. Programs start and stop. Momentum fragments. Progress proves difficult to sustain.
Strategic nations transcend this pattern. They build frameworks extending beyond any single government. Long-term visions spanning decades provide direction. Medium-term plans translate vision into actionable priorities. Annual budgets align with both.
This continuity matters because development requires persistence. Human capital accumulates over generations. Infrastructure serves across decades. Institutions strengthen through consistent attention. Nations thinking only in electoral cycles cannot accomplish what nations thinking in generational cycles achieve.
Nigeria’s Agenda 2050 exemplifies this approach. Looking three decades ahead, it provides direction transcending political transitions. The Renewed Hope Development Plan (2026-2030) translates that direction into concrete action. These frameworks create discipline—enabling evaluation of short-term choices against long-term priorities.
Strategic Procurement as Industrial Policy
Government procurement represents enormous economic leverage. Public spending constitutes significant share of most economies—in some cases approaching one-third of GDP. How these resources flow shapes economic structure.
When procurement flows abroad, it creates employment elsewhere. When procurement stays home, it builds domestic industry. Directing public spending toward local producers can unlock employment, stimulate manufacturing, and develop capabilities serving multiple purposes.
This is not protectionism but strategic procurement. It recognizes that government resources carry developmental potential beyond immediate purposes. Purchasing decisions become industrial policy instruments. Investment choices shape capability accumulation.
Implementation requires more than preference. It requires supplier development—helping local producers meet quality standards, scale appropriately, and compete effectively. It requires procurement systems capable of evaluating local options fairly. It requires patience for capabilities developing over time rather than emerging instantly.
Digital Sovereignty
Digital infrastructure has become foundational to modern sovereignty. Data centers, fiber networks, cloud platforms—these constitute twenty-first-century equivalents of roads and ports. Nations controlling their digital infrastructure possess genuine sovereignty. Nations depending on others face genuine vulnerability.
Building digital sovereignty requires investment in infrastructure—fiber reaching broadly, data centers meeting international standards, networks providing reliable connectivity. It requires developing capability to manage and secure digital systems. It requires policies protecting privacy while enabling innovation.
Data sovereignty accompanies infrastructure sovereignty. Information flowing through digital networks constitutes strategic asset. Control over that information—where it resides, who accesses it, how it gets used—determines whether nations benefit from digital transformation or merely participate in it.
For some nations, digital infrastructure enables regional role. Serving neighbouring countries, attracting investment, creating technology employment—these possibilities emerge when digital foundations are solid.
Human Capital: The Fundamental Investment
Demographic structure shapes national possibility. Young populations can drive decades of growth—if productively engaged. If not, they become sources of instability rather than prosperity.
This makes human capital development fundamental. Every child receiving quality education adds to future capacity. Every young person acquiring valuable skill becomes potential contributor. Every life improved through better healthcare strengthens whole society.
Scale challenges are immense. Education systems serving millions require massive investment. Healthcare reaching all citizens demands complex organization. Skills training matching economic need requires coordination across sectors. Building systems capable of these things takes generations.
Yet progress accumulates. Technology enables educational delivery at unprecedented scale. Community health workers extend care to remote populations. Apprenticeship models train young people practically. Building blocks exist; assembling them into functioning systems is the work.
Governance as Enabling Environment
None of this functions without governance capable of implementation. Vision without execution accomplishes nothing. Plans disconnected from administrative reality produce only disappointment.
Governance challenges are well documented across contexts. Implementation gaps separate intention from outcome. Coordination failures produce contradictory efforts. Capacity constraints limit what committed officials can achieve. Trust deficits complicate collaboration.
Addressing these challenges requires its own strategy. Investing in public administration—training, supporting, motivating those operating government day to day. Using technology for transparency and accountability—making failure harder to hide and success easier to recognize. Creating platforms for dialogue between government, business, and civil society—ensuring policies reflect genuine needs and actual constraints.
Governance improvement is slow work. Institutions strengthen through consistent attention. Trust accumulates through demonstrated reliability. Capacity develops through sustained practice. The goal is not perfection but progress—steady, cumulative improvement in how things get accomplished.
Conclusion: Compounding Progress
Strategy in the twenty-first century differs fundamentally from its predecessors. It emphasizes adaptation over prediction, learning over knowing, and resilience over optimization. It recognizes uncertainty as permanent rather than temporary. It seeks not to control the future but to navigate it successfully.
This understanding applies across levels. Individuals building careers, corporations navigating competition, nations securing prosperity—all face similar strategic imperatives. All must develop capability to thrive amid change rather than waiting for stability to return.
Progress compounds. Each skilled individual adds to collective capability. Each reliable organization builds trust enabling further exchange. Each functioning programme demonstrates what governance can accomplish. These gains accumulate across generations, transforming what becomes possible.
Strategy provides framework for this work—way of thinking that helps choose wisely amid uncertainty. It does not guarantee success. Nothing does. But it improves odds, clarifies vision, and maintains direction even when path grows unclear.
That is the power of twenty-first-century strategy. Not predicting the future, but preparing for it. Not controlling events, but navigating them. Not waiting for possibilities to arrive, but working to make them real.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a globally recognized scholar-practitioner and thought leader at the nexus of security, governance, and strategic leadership. His mission is dedicated to advancing ethical governance, strategic human capital development, and resilient nation-building, and global peace. He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
Adding Value: Confidence and Succces by Henry Ukazu
Vexatious and Meddlesome: ADC Condemns Wike’s Tour of FCT Polling Units
Vote Buying, Low Turnout Mar FCT Polls – Yiaga Africa
The Power of Strategy in the 21st Century: Unlocking Extraordinary Possibilities (Pt. 2)
The Oracle: Entertainment, the Next Hope for Nigeria After Oil (Pt. 1)
Friday Sermon: Reflections on Ramadan 1: Prophet’s (SAW) Ramadan Sermon
I’m Proud of You, Osinbajo Tells Abia Gov Alex Otti
WAEC Releases 2025 CB-WASSCE for Private Candidates, Withholds 1899 Results
Alleged N432bn Fraud: El-Rufai Spends Monday Night in EFCC Custody
Loyalty to APC Reason I’ll Oppose Gov Alex Otti in 2027 – Orji Kalu
Ogbunechendo, Ooni Differ on Southern Traditional Rulers’ Council
FG Files Charges Against El-Rufai over NSA Phone-tapping Claims
Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026
INEC Promises e-transmission of FCT Council Poll Results, Warns Against Vote-buying
Trending
-
News5 days ago
WAEC Releases 2025 CB-WASSCE for Private Candidates, Withholds 1899 Results
-
Headline5 days ago
Alleged N432bn Fraud: El-Rufai Spends Monday Night in EFCC Custody
-
Featured4 days ago
Loyalty to APC Reason I’ll Oppose Gov Alex Otti in 2027 – Orji Kalu
-
Featured4 days ago
Ogbunechendo, Ooni Differ on Southern Traditional Rulers’ Council
-
Headline6 days ago
FG Files Charges Against El-Rufai over NSA Phone-tapping Claims
-
National4 days ago
Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026
-
Featured3 days ago
INEC Promises e-transmission of FCT Council Poll Results, Warns Against Vote-buying
-
News3 days ago
DSS Arrests El-Rufai After Release from EFCC Custody